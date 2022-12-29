Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DiaSorin S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:07 2022-12-29 am EST
129.05 EUR   +1.61%
05:56aEuropean stock exchanges turn upward except London
AN
12/23MILAN MARKET OPEN: Bags flat; investors cautious ahead of holidays
AN
11/09Diasorin S P A : Simplexa® cCMV Direct assay received U.S. FDA 510(K) clearance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European stock exchanges turn upward except London

12/29/2022 | 05:56am EST
(Alliance News) - On Thursday, major European stock markets reversed course and regained their breath by trading in positive territory at mid-session, except for London's, which continued trading down.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is in the green by 0.4 percent to 23,856.54, the Mid-Cap is up 0.5 percent to 39,450.04, the Small-Cap is in the green by 0.3 percent to 27,615.07, while Italy Growth is up 0.4 percent to 9,214.13.

In Europe, Paris's CAC 40 is up 0.1 percent, London's FTSE 100 loses 0.2 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is up 0.2 percent.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, DiaSorin is still doing well, taking the top spot, up 2.3 percent.

UniCredit trades up 0.2 percent after announcing Thursday that it has completed a new securitization transaction of a portfolio of consumer loans originated by the bank with a total size of about EUR850 million in recent days.

Senior and mezzanine tranches of the notes issued by the securitization vehicle were purchased by the European Investment Bank for a total value of EUR700 million and by the European Investment Fund for an additional EUR50 million against UniCredit's commitment to provide additional credit of an equal amount over the next 36 months to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies.

The subsidized loans, with a minimum term of 24 months, can be used by companies to support investment projects or their working capital. A share of no less than 30 percent of the total will be allocated to initiatives aimed at supporting companies' adoption of more environmentally sustainable business models.

Eni--green by 0.1 percent--reported Thursday that Plenitude, through its U.S. subsidiary Eni New Energy US, has acquired the 81 MW Kellam photovoltaic plant located in North Texas, 50 miles from the Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan complex.

The plant, sold by Hanwha Qcells USA, joins the other assets in Texas and the rest of the United States in Plenitude's portfolio, which with this transaction reaches an installed capacity of 878 MW in the U.S. market.

The plant is built on more than 150 hectares of land and the energy produced will be sold to a local power company.

Leonardo rises 0.1 percent after reporting that it has welcomed the announcement by the U.S. Department of Defense that, as part of the program to build the new advanced training system for the U.S. Navy for which AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp is responsible, the option for the production and delivery of the fourth batch of 26 TH-73A helicopters, worth USD110.5 million, is being exercised.

The helicopters will be built in Philadelphia, expecting to complete operations in December 2024.

In the cadet segment, Juventus FC rises 4.3 percent after reporting that the shareholders' meeting approved the financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, which closed with a loss for the year of EUR238.1 million ispared to a loss of EUR226.4 million in fiscal year 2020-21.

The loss was covered by use of the share premium reserve. The meeting also viewed the consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2022, which showed a loss of EUR239.3 million from the loss of EUR226.8 million in fiscal year 2020-21.

In addition, members confirmed the appointment of Suzanne Heywood to the board, with her staying on until January 18, when the club's AGM will be called to renew the board after the resignation of the entire board.

Tinexta trades up 3.5 percent after announcing Wednesday the signing of a binding agreement to acquire a 20 percent stake in Defence Tech Holding Società Benefit through a wholly owned vehicle.

Defence Tech, headquartered in Rome, is a company with shares traded on the Euronext Growth market of Borsa Italiana and is an Italian operator of strategic importance to national security. The group operates in three main business areas, Cyber Security & Technology for intelligence, Communication & Control Systemn and Micro Electronics.

At the bottom is Industrie De Nora, in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR14.10 per share.

On the Small-Cap, Itway - up 3.1 percent - reported Wednesday that its subsidiary 4Science has been admitted to the Vienna Stock Exchange, where it makes its debut today. The market capitalization is EUR28.0 million, representing a price per share of EUR4.0.

Aedes rises 0.5 percent. The company on Wednesday announced that independent directors have chosen CVCG as financial advisor for the evaluation of the takeover bid launched by Domus on the company.

Legal assistance, on the other hand, was entrusted to Alberta Figari's firm Legance. The board then appointed Pedersoli Studio Legale to assist in the takeover bid and chose not to appoint another financial advisor.

Eems gives up 3.5 percent, echoing the eve's red closed with minus 3.3 percent. The company announced Wednesday that it has received a request from Negma Group Investment to convert five bonds.

The bonds in question have a total value of EUR50,000 and entitle the holder to subscribe for about 1.3 million new shares in the company. The conversion price is EUR0.04 per share.

Among SMEs, Unidata - not yet affected by the exchanges - and Azimut Libera Impresa SGR's Fondo Infrastrutture per la Crescita ESG announce that binding agreements have been signed for the construction through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Unitirreno Submarine Network of a new submarine fiber optic system in the Tyrrhenian Sea of about 900 kilometers that will connect Mazara del Vallo to Genoa with a junction point near Rome-Fiumicino.

Circle - up 0.3 percent - announced Wednesday that it has signed a new contract with a leading Italian logistics operator active in intermodal container transport to supply the Milos MTO suite and Milos Federated Services.

The value of the contract is more than EUR650,000.

In New York on Wednesday, the Dow Jones closed 1.1 percent in the red at 32,875.71, the S&P lost 1.2 percent to 3,783.22, and the Nasdaq left 1.4 percent on the sidelines at 10,213.29.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0641 versus USD1.0621 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2032 from USD1.2030 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD82.68 per barrel from USD82.66 per barrel on Wednesday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,814.65 an ounce from USD1,812.50 an ounce Wednesday night.

On Wednesday's overseas economic calendar, data on continuing unemployment claims, crude oil stocks and natural gas storage will be released at 1430 CET.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEDES SIIQ S.P.A. 0.52% 0.2905 Delayed Quote.70.00%
BRENT OIL -0.68% 83.05 Delayed Quote.9.30%
CAC 40 0.24% 6526.05 Real-time Quote.-8.98%
CIRCLE S.P.A. 0.27% 3.68 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -1.90% 15.97 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
DAX 0.23% 13959.11 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A. 11.33% 4.275 Delayed Quote.-34.30%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 2.05% 129.5 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
EEMS ITALIA SPA -6.36% 0.053 Delayed Quote.-56.79%
ENI SPA 0.27% 13.544 Delayed Quote.10.54%
FTSE 100 -0.14% 7485.67 Delayed Quote.1.53%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.36% 23855.37 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
GENOVA, INC. 4.78% 1753 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION -1.45% 44200 End-of-day quote.24.51%
HANWHA SYSTEMS CO., LTD. -2.67% 10950 End-of-day quote.-31.56%
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. -0.14% 14.23 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ITWAY S.P.A. -0.47% 1.71 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. 3.30% 0.319 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.02% 8.124 Delayed Quote.28.92%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.34% 259.938 Real-time Quote.-17.43%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.51% 1082.02 Real-time Quote.-8.02%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.35% 10213.29 Real-time Quote.-34.72%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.79% 426.2851 Real-time Quote.7.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.04% 219.4962 Real-time Quote.37.40%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -1.11% 302.8862 Real-time Quote.13.08%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.11% 1527.89 Real-time Quote.3.15%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.33% 1076.34 Delayed Quote.-12.03%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.35% 107.7 Delayed Quote.-12.98%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.38% 109.18 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
TINEXTA S.P.A. 4.64% 22.98 Delayed Quote.-42.45%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.14% 13.344 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
UNIDATA S.P.A. -3.24% 47.8 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
WTI -0.86% 77.882 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 353 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net income 2022 277 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 851 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 6 780 M 7 202 M 7 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart DIASORIN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 127,00 €
Average target price 145,10 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Piergiorgio Pedron Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Michele Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Roberta Somati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-24.16%7 202
BIOMÉRIEUX-22.63%12 152
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.12.89%5 603
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.9.83%5 081
NATERA, INC.-57.34%4 344
10X GENOMICS, INC.-78.73%3 626