Matteo Cirla takes over 1,500 shares in DiaSorin

(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa reported Friday that Matteo Cirla, related to acting auditor Ottavia Alfano, purchased 1,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR98.00 per share for a total value of about EUR150,000.

DiaSorin's stock closed Friday down 1.4 percent at EUR97.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

