  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DiaSorin S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   IT0003492391

DIASORIN S.P.A.

(DIA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
97.06 EUR   -1.40%
02:00pMatteo Cirla takes over 1,500 shares in DiaSorin
AN
11:52aEuropeans up; US PCE instills optimism
AN
03/30Stock exchanges still bullish in wake of Wall Street
AN
Matteo Cirla takes over 1,500 shares in DiaSorin

03/31/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
(Alliance News) - DiaSorin Spa reported Friday that Matteo Cirla, related to acting auditor Ottavia Alfano, purchased 1,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR98.00 per share for a total value of about EUR150,000.

DiaSorin's stock closed Friday down 1.4 percent at EUR97.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 367 M 1 491 M 1 491 M
Net income 2022 281 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2022 863 M 941 M 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 5 255 M 5 710 M 5 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 39,3%
DiaSorin S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIASORIN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 98,44 €
Average target price 112,72 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Rosa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Riccardo Palmisano CEO
Piergiorgio Pedron Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Michele Denegri Chairman
Franco Moscetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIASORIN S.P.A.-24.51%5 731
BIOMÉRIEUX-2.88%12 276
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.22.00%6 908
NATERA, INC.35.08%6 147
10X GENOMICS, INC.42.84%6 004
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.58.40%5 505
