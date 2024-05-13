(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari opened slightly down on Monday's session, a day bare of macroeconomic appointments but still heralding results from listed companies.

The FTSE Mib is down 0.1 percent to 34,626.97, the Mid-Cap rises 0.3 percent to 47,933.93, the Small-Cap gains 0.3 percent to 29,405.29, and Italy Growth loses 0.5 percent to 8,219.10.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is up 0.1 percent to 8,439.67, Paris' CAC 40 gives up 0.1 percent to 8,211.56 and Frankfurt's DAX 40 rises 0.1 percent to 18,784.20.

On the Mib, DiaSorin continues to do best of all, rising 2.3 percent after gaining 5.6 percent at the close of trading on Friday following the release of its accounts. The company reported Friday that it reported first-quarter net income of EUR46.0 million up from EUR42.0 million in the same period of 2023 and adjusted net income of EUR59 million in line with the March 31, 2023 figure.

Revenues increase to EUR289 million, stable from EUR290 million in the first quarter a year earlier.

Nexi continues to shine, up 2.0 percent, while Enel flexes 0.5 percent after closing positive last trading day. The company reported that it closed the first quarter of the year with group net income of EUR1.93 billion from EUR1.03 billion and up 87 percent from March 31, 2023.

Revenues in the period stood at EUR19.43 billion from EUR26.41 billion in Q1 2023, marking a 26 percent decline.

Profit-taking, however, sank Leonardo, down 2.2% and the worst stock at the start of the session. The company announced that it has signed a binding agreement to sell the Underwater Armaments & Systems business line to Fincantieri for an amount based on an Enterprise Value consisting of a fixed component of EUR300 million and a variable component of a maximum of EUR115 million upon the occurrence of certain performance targets for the year 2024, for a total Enterprise Value of a maximum of EUR415 million.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025 and is subject to typical approvals for such transactions.

On the Mid-Cap, BFF Bank recovers ground, which, after falling more than 25 percent at the end of trading on Friday, now rises 13 percent.

Salvatore Ferragamo also reverses course, rising 1.4 percent. The stock had fallen last week after the company reported Thursday that it ended the first quarter with revenues of EUR227 million, down 18 percent at current exchange rates and 17 percent at constant exchange rates compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Alerion Clean Power opened at the bottom of its parent list, giving up 2.3 percent after the bell rang.

Among smallcaps, Aeffe gave up 5.8 percent Friday but rose 2.5 percent at Monday's open. The company approved its management report as of March 31, closing the period with a net loss of EUR5.6 million compared to a loss of EUR300,000 in 2023 for the same period.

Banca Profilo rises 0.5 percent after it approved its interim report as of March 31, 2024, closing with a net profit of EUR2.8 million, down 55 percent from the first three months of last year.

Total customer deposits, including net fiduciary deposits, stood at EUR6.1 billion, up from EUR5.8 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Banca Sistema -- up 0.9 percent -- reported Friday that it reported a profit of EUR4.4 million in the first quarter of the year from EUR3.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Net income was EUR4.1 million from EUR3.7 million.

Among SMEs, Green Oleo--flat at EUR0.93 per share--reported on Friday that its board of directors has resolved to initiate a share buyback program with a maximum value of EUR800,000.

Lucisano Media Group is unchanged after announcing that its subsidiary Italian International Cinema, which is active in the operation of Multiplex theaters with a view to simplifying the group's structure, has finalized the purchase of 50 percent of the shares of Goofwind, which IIC already owned in the same percentage, thus becoming its sole shareholder.

Tweppy -- not yet affected by the exchanges -- has announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Syncrogest's share capital.

The amount agreed upon is EUR740,857 and will be paid to current shareholders Valerio Giacomelli, Silvia Canova and Syncronika holding 70 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of the share capital, respectively.

In New York on Friday, the Dow closed up 0.3 percent at 39,512.84, the Nasdaq fell slightly to 16,340.87 and the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 5,222.68.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0773 from USD1.0770 on Friday in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2522 from USD1.2519 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD82.71 per barrel from USD83.59 per barrel on Friday. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,349.74 an ounce from USD2,372.35 an ounce on Friday night.

On Monday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1100 CEST comes the EU economic forecast.

At 1200 CEST the Eurogroup meeting is scheduled, while an hour later the German non-seasonally adjusted current account is released.

Overseas, Canada publishes building permits at 1430 CEST.

Among the companies listed on Piazza Affari, results are expected from, among others, Acinque, Immsi, Pininfarina, RCS MediaGroup, and Unidata.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.