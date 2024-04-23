(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 22, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Balyasny Asset Management (UK) cut short on DiaSorin to 0.48% from 0.57%
Citadel Advisors raised its short on STMicroelectronics to 0.51% from 0.46%
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has a net short position on Telecom Italia of 0.40%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cut its short on Seco to 0.68% from 0.78%
