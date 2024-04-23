April 23, 2024 at 09:54 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 22, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Balyasny Asset Management (UK) cut short on DiaSorin to 0.48% from 0.57%

Citadel Advisors raised its short on STMicroelectronics to 0.51% from 0.46%

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has a net short position on Telecom Italia of 0.40%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cut its short on Seco to 0.68% from 0.78%

