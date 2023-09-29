(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari -- in line with other European exchanges -- fluctuates upward as all eyes are on flash inflation data for the Eurozone to be released later today, as well as the U.S. PCE price index. Investors expect inflation in the 20 countries using the euro to likely slow to 4.5 percent in September from 5.2 percent in August, still remaining well above the ECB's 2 percent target.

The latest data from France and Germany showed that consumer prices in major European economies cooled more than expected, while inflation in Spain accelerated for the third consecutive month.

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE Mib marks a 0.4 percent rise to 28,270 points.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 advanced 0.8 percent, Paris' CAC 40 advanced 0.9 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 advanced 0.7 percent.

Among the smaller lists, the Mid-Cap is up 1.5% to 39,788.10, the Small-Cap is up 0.6% to 25,635.25, and Italy Growth is in the green 0.1% to 8,266.96.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, DiaSorin is off to a good start, posting a plus 1.8% at EUR85.98 per share. The stock recovers its head after six sessions among the declines.

Terna, on the other hand, marks plus 1.5 percent. Citigroup reinitiates coverage with 'neutral' title and target price at EUR7.50 per share.

Moncler also advances well, appreciates 1.4 percent to EUR55.34 per share.

On a negative note, the list's minority, Iveco gives up 1.1%, in its fourth session on the bearish side.

Leonardo, meanwhile, gives up 0.9%, closing the list at EUR13.65 per share.

On the cadet segment, Brunello Cucinelli marks a plus 6.3% at EUR73.65. Goldman Sachs gives the stock a 'buy' rating with a target price at EUR87.00.

Good buys also on Ariston Holding, which moves ahead 3.4 percent to EUR6.07 per share after a 1.3 percent gain in the previous session.

Salvatore Ferragamo, meanwhile, advances 2.8 percent to EUR12.70 per share. Société générale cut its target price to EUR9.00 from EUR10.00 per share.

Pharmanutra, on the other hand, gives up 1.8 percent to EUR48.60 per share, bringing the weekly to minus 7 percent.

On the Small-Cap, Softlab advances 4.7 percent to EUR1.6750 after 3.6 percent on the eve.

Olidata advances 3.7%, rebounding after six bearish sessions.

Conafi's board of directors -- up 0.3% -- approved the half-year report as of June 30, ending the period with a negative EBITDA of EUR1.9 million, from negative EUR1.0 million as of June 30, 2022. Revenues were EUR1.6 million, from EUR2.0 million as of June 30, while the result of financial assets measured at fair value was positive EUR700.00 compared to a negative impact of EUR3.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Among SMEs, Deodato.Gallery steps back more than 10 percent to EUR0.45 per share.

Pharmacosmo retreats 9.6 percent. The company on Thursday evening reported that its board of directors approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a consolidated operating loss of EUR2.1 million, compared to a net loss of EUR286,000 as of June 30, 2022. Consolidated sales revenues stood at about EUR36.7 million, showing 14 percent growth from about EUR32.1 million in the same period last year.

Elsa Solutions, on the other hand, advances more than 17 percent before going into volatility auction with price at EUR3.92.

Good buying also on Imprendiroma, which appreciates by more than 11 percent, rebounding after two sessions among the bearish.

In New York last night, the Dow picked up 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq 0.8 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei gave up 0.1 percent, while the Hang Seng is rising 2.7 percent, with the Chinese market, however, closed for holidays.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0588 versus USD1.0564 on Thursday in closing European equities while the pound is instead worth USD1.2238 from USD1.2201 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD92.88 per barrel versus USD96.09 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,867 an ounce from USD1,868.47 an ounce Thursday evening.

Thursday's macro calendar, predicts Italy and Eurozone inflation at 1100 CEST, an hour later it is the turn of Italian industrial sales.

From the US, trade balance and PCE data are expected at 1430 CEST.

Also on Friday, some 60 results are expected in Piazza Affari, with Ambromobiliare, Borgosesia, Iniziative Bresciane and Itway releasing accounts, among others.

