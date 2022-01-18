Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Diatreme Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRX   AU000000DRX3

DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED

(DRX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diatreme Resources : Application for quotation of securities - DRX

01/18/2022 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DRX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,000,000

14/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33061267061

1.3

ASX issuer code

DRX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DRXAC : OPTION EXPIRING 04-FEB-2022 EX 2C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DRX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

14/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

1,000,000 unlisted options (exercise price $0.02, expiry 4 Feb 2022) ASX code DRXAC have been exercised and converted into fully paid ordinary shares

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diatreme Resources Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED
01/10Diatreme Resources Discovers Second Silica Sand Resource at Queensland Tenement
MT
01/10DIATREME RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - DRX
PU
01/09DIATREME RESOURCES : Discovers 2nd Major High-Grade Silica Deposit
PU
01/09Diatreme Resources Limited Discovers Second Major Regional High-Grade Silica Deposit
CI
2021Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference
PU
2021Galalar PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve
PU
2021Diatreme Resources Limited Provides Update On Galalar PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve
CI
2021Diatreme Resources Names New Chairman; Shares Soar 11%
MT
2021Diatreme Resources Limited Appoints Wayne Swan as Non-Executive Director & Chairman
CI
2021Diatreme Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Yufeng Zhuang, Non-Executive Direct..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,04 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2020 4,15 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 72,3 M 52,2 M 52,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 064x
EV / Sales 2020 1 981x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Diatreme Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil John McIntyre Chief Executive Officer
Tuan Quy Do Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wayne Swan Chairman
Peter Brown Chief Operating Officer
Cheng Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED14.29%52
CRH PLC0.11%40 944
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.92%29 821
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-7.39%25 510
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-8.60%25 117
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED14.49%16 466