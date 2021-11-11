Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which include
without limitation, expectations regarding future performance, exploration, mineral resources,
the financial position of Diatreme Resources Limited (the "Company"), industry growth or
other trend projections. Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which
are considered reliable, the Company, its directors, employees and consultants do not
represent, warrant or guarantee, expressly or impliedly, that the information in this
presentation is complete or accurate. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company
disclaims any responsibility to inform any recipient of this presentation of any matter that
subsequently comes to its notice, which may affect any of the information contained in this
document and presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an
offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.
Cautionary Statement
Whilst Diatreme Resources has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing the
forward looking statements included in this presentation, Diatreme Resources advises that
given the current price of zircon and the company's current market capitalisation (compared
to the capital expenditure required in connection with the Cyclone Zircon Project), the
useproduction targets and forecast financial information contained in this presentation do not
ersonal
provide an absolute assurance of economic development at this stage. The stated production
targets and forecast financial information contained in this presentation are based on detailed
PFS studies and Diatreme Resources' current expectations of future results or events, including sourcing of project development finance within the targeted timeline and/or attracting suitable project major financial partners and should not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions.
The Resource Estimates and Production Targets reported by the Company on
20 September 2021 continue to apply and have not materially changed. Diatreme confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Additional Information
This presentation should also be read in conjunction with the DRX Annual Report for 2020 and the September 2021 Quarterly Activities report, together with any announcement made by Diatreme in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act including but not limited to the following ASX releases:
9 November - Galalar Maiden Ore Reserve, PFS deliver substantial boost to new silica sand mine
3 November - Wayne Swan appointed Non-Executive Director & Chairman
28 September - Progress update - high priority northern exploration targets
20 September - Galalar silica resource expands by 22% to 75.5Mt
6 September - $10M placement to progress Galalar Silica Project
18 August 2021 - Northern exploration targets resource expansion
11 August 2021 - Drilling boosts confidence in Galalar resource
10 June 2021 - Mining Lease Application lodged for Nob Point export solution
19 May 2021 - Offtake MOU advances development of Galalar Silica Project
22 April 2021 - Positive initial testwork results received for Galalar DFS
8 April 2021 - Final metallurgical testwork underway for Galalar project
17 March 2021 - Galalar silica resource expands 30% to 61.9Mt
23 February 2021 - Canberra meetings highlight community support for Galalar
11 February 2021 - Diatreme advances community engagement for Galalar
25 January 2021 - Diatreme eyes further silica sand resource expansion
22 January 2021 - Galalar EIS study progresses with water monitoring underway
ASX:DRX Resources Diatreme
2 | Slide
Company Profile
Diatreme introduction.
only
▪
Public, ASX-listed company operating over 14 years focused on
minerals exploration and development (ASX:DRX)
use
▪ Current market cap ~ $66 million
▪
Flagship project - Galalar Silica Project, Far North Queensland
▪ Over 1,200 active shareholders including major shareholders
ersonal
Ilwella P/L (Flannery Family Office) (approx. 20%), Deutsche Balaton
(approx. 11.5%)
▪
Experienced Board and management who have successfully
implemented and managed many projects through to mining, with specific Nth Qld mining project implementation and management experience from greenfield to production.
Diatreme Board
Chairman
Wayne Swan
Directors
Michael Chapman
Greg Starr
William Wang
DRX Management
CEO Neil McIntyre
COO Peter Brown
Project Manager Phil McMurtrie
Geologist Neil Forbes
CFO Tuan Do
ASX:DRX Resources Diatreme
3 | Slide
Corporate Overview
Share price
A$0.023
At close trading 8 November 2021 52 week high $0.030, low $0.012
