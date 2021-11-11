Log in
    DRX   AU000000DRX3

DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED

(DRX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.024 AUD   +4.35%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference

11/11/2021 | 05:57pm EST
ASX:DRX

ASX:DRX

Time to shine.

Advancing to Mining

High Purity Silica Mine

Noosa Mining Unearthed

12 November 2021

Important Information

only

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which include

without limitation, expectations regarding future performance, exploration, mineral resources,

the financial position of Diatreme Resources Limited (the "Company"), industry growth or

other trend projections. Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which

are considered reliable, the Company, its directors, employees and consultants do not

represent, warrant or guarantee, expressly or impliedly, that the information in this

presentation is complete or accurate. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company

disclaims any responsibility to inform any recipient of this presentation of any matter that

subsequently comes to its notice, which may affect any of the information contained in this

document and presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an

offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.

Cautionary Statement

Whilst Diatreme Resources has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing the

forward looking statements included in this presentation, Diatreme Resources advises that

given the current price of zircon and the company's current market capitalisation (compared

to the capital expenditure required in connection with the Cyclone Zircon Project), the

useproduction targets and forecast financial information contained in this presentation do not

ersonal

provide an absolute assurance of economic development at this stage. The stated production

targets and forecast financial information contained in this presentation are based on detailed

PFS studies and Diatreme Resources' current expectations of future results or events, including sourcing of project development finance within the targeted timeline and/or attracting suitable project major financial partners and should not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions.

The Resource Estimates and Production Targets reported by the Company on

20 September 2021 continue to apply and have not materially changed. Diatreme confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Additional Information

This presentation should also be read in conjunction with the DRX Annual Report for 2020 and the September 2021 Quarterly Activities report, together with any announcement made by Diatreme in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act including but not limited to the following ASX releases:

  • 9 November - Galalar Maiden Ore Reserve, PFS deliver substantial boost to new silica sand mine
  • 3 November - Wayne Swan appointed Non-Executive Director & Chairman
  • 28 September - Progress update - high priority northern exploration targets
  • 20 September - Galalar silica resource expands by 22% to 75.5Mt
  • 6 September - $10M placement to progress Galalar Silica Project
  • 18 August 2021 - Northern exploration targets resource expansion
  • 11 August 2021 - Drilling boosts confidence in Galalar resource
  • 10 June 2021 - Mining Lease Application lodged for Nob Point export solution
  • 19 May 2021 - Offtake MOU advances development of Galalar Silica Project
  • 22 April 2021 - Positive initial testwork results received for Galalar DFS
  • 8 April 2021 - Final metallurgical testwork underway for Galalar project
  • 17 March 2021 - Galalar silica resource expands 30% to 61.9Mt
  • 23 February 2021 - Canberra meetings highlight community support for Galalar
  • 11 February 2021 - Diatreme advances community engagement for Galalar
  • 25 January 2021 - Diatreme eyes further silica sand resource expansion
  • 22 January 2021 - Galalar EIS study progresses with water monitoring underway

ASX:DRX Resources Diatreme

2 | Slide

Company Profile

Diatreme introduction.

only

Public, ASX-listed company operating over 14 years focused on

minerals exploration and development (ASX:DRX)

use

Current market cap ~ $66 million

Flagship project - Galalar Silica Project, Far North Queensland

Over 1,200 active shareholders including major shareholders

ersonal

Ilwella P/L (Flannery Family Office) (approx. 20%), Deutsche Balaton

(approx. 11.5%)

Experienced Board and management who have successfully

implemented and managed many projects through to mining, with specific Nth Qld mining project implementation and management experience from greenfield to production.

Diatreme Board

Chairman

Wayne Swan

Directors

Michael Chapman

Greg Starr

William Wang

DRX Management

CEO Neil McIntyre

COO Peter Brown

Project Manager Phil McMurtrie

Geologist Neil Forbes

CFO Tuan Do

ASX:DRX Resources Diatreme

3 | Slide

Corporate Overview

Share price

A$0.023

At close trading 8 November 2021 52 week high $0.030, low $0.012

Shares on issue

3,014m

Options

219.2m

179.2m - Exp 4/2/22 @ $0.020 13.3m - Exp 27/5/26 @ $0.025

13.3m - Exp 27/5/26 @ $0.030

13.4m - Exp 27/5/26 @ $0.035

Performance rights

1.9m

Market capitalisation

A$66m

At 8 November 2021

Cash

A$8.8m

At 30 September 2021

Debt facility (unsecured)

A$1.5m

Repayment 30 November 2022

Ilwella P/L

(Brian

Flannery)

19.98%

German Mining

Fund

11.54%

Others 67.97%

Directors &

Management

0.51%

Shareholder interests at 3 Nov 2021

DRX Share price history 12 months to 3 Nov 2021

$0.030

$0.025

$0.020

$0.015

$0.010

ASX:DRX Resources Diatreme

4 | Slide

World Class Silica Sands Project

only

Our vision is to become a near-term producer of

high purity, "low iron" silica sands for use in growing

global solar PV and specialty glass markets.

1

1

2

3

ersonal

One of the world's purest

Proximity to the world's

Global silica consumption

silica sands projects.

largest silica sands project

growing fast.

at Cape Flattery.

Total Mineral Resource

(Mitsubishi-owned) operating

Solar PV panels whose primary

75.5Mt @99.1% SiO2

30 years+

component is glass sheeting

ASX:DRX Resources Diatreme

4

Robust economics, advancing fast.

Low CAPEX | OPEX

First production target Q1 2023

5 | Slide

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diatreme Resources Limited published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIATREME RESOURCES LIMITED
