Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which include without limitation, expectations regarding future performance, exploration, mineral resources, the financial position of Diatreme Resources Limited (the "Company"), industry growth or other trend projections. Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which are considered reliable, the Company, its directors, employees and consultants do not represent, warrant or guarantee, expressly or impliedly, that the information in this presentation is complete or accurate. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company disclaims any responsibility to inform any recipient of this presentation of any matter that subsequently comes to its notice, which may affect any of the information contained in this document and presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cautionary Statement Whilst Diatreme Resources has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward looking statements included in this presentation, Diatreme Resources advises that given the current price of zircon and the company's current market capitalisation (compared to the capital expenditure required in connection with the Cyclone Zircon Project), the production targets and forecast financial information contained in this presentation do not provide an absolute assurance of economic development at this stage. The stated production targets and forecast financial information contained in this presentation are based on detailed

PFS studies and Diatreme Resources' current expectations of future results or events, including sourcing of project development finance within the targeted timeline and/or attracting suitable project major financial partners and should not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions.

The Resource Estimates and Production Targets reported by the Company on

20 September 2021 continue to apply and have not materially changed. Diatreme confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.