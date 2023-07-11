HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg downgraded Dic Asset to "Hold" from "Buy" and cut its price target to 7 euros from 11 euros. The real estate company is hugely dependent on a market recovery, analyst Kai Klose wrote on Monday afternoon in response to the latest profit warning. He had been too optimistic, despite the financial profile that has been weak for some time, the expert admitted./ag/edh

Original study publication date: 07/10/2023 / 16:45 / GMT

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study