    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:35:36 2023-01-26 am EST
8.900 EUR   +1.83%
08:26aDIC ASSET AG : Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:13aDIC ASSET AG : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
06:26aWarburg Research leaves Dic Asset at 'Buy' - Target 14.60 euros
DP
DIC ASSET AG : Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating

01/26/2023 | 08:26am EST
Baader Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 7.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about DIC ASSET AG
Analyst Recommendations on DIC ASSET AG
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2022 36,2 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2022 2 647 M 2 883 M 2 883 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 727 M 792 M 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Average target price 13,18 €
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Fritzsche Chief Operating Officer
Johannes von Mutius Chief Investment Officer
Ulrich Reuter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIC ASSET AG14.70%792
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED3.75%3 442
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG2.65%3 161
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)7.75%3 156
ENTRA ASA12.95%2 191
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP8.21%1 344