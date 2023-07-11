DIC Asset AG is a Germany-based real estate holding company that focuses on investing in German commercial real estate. It expands its real estate assets through acquisition and project development. The Company divides its business processes into two main business segments: Commercial Portfolio and Co-Investments segment. The Commercial Portfolio's investment horizon varies from mid to long-term and includes direct real estate investments. The Co-Investment segment comprises the investments, including co-investments in special funds and joint venture investments. The Company operates the funds: DIC Office Balance I, an office property fund; DIC Office Balance II, an office property fund; and DIC HighStreet Balance, a retail property fund.