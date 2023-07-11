DIC ASSET AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
Today at 01:56 am
Share
Berenberg's research is revising its recommendation downwards to Neutral. The target price is decreased from EUR 11 to EUR 7.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:06:43 2023-07-11 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.945 EUR
|-0.10%
|-5.17%
|-35.04%
|07:56am
|DIC ASSET AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|Jul. 10
|DIC ASSET AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
|MD
|DIC ASSET AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|DIC ASSET AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
|MD
|DIC ASSET AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|DIC Asset Obtains Extension for EUR500 Million Bridge Financing
|MT
|INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
|DP
|DIC Asset AG(XTRA:DIC) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
|CI
|Deutsche Börse Shuffles DAX Index Composition
|MT
|INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Shop Apotheke move up to MDax
|DP
|INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Software AG and just barely also Krones expected in the MDax
|DP
|INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Software AG and probably Krones expected in the MDax
|DP
|DIC Asset AG Appoints Michael Tegeder as Head of Corporate Finance
|CI
|INDEX MONITOR: Evotec and Software AG expected in MDax - Dax probably unchanged
|DP
|DIC ASSET AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|METZLER : Dic Asset depends on market environment for debt target - 'Hold'.
|DP
|DIC ASSET AG : Metzler gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|DIC Asset suffers from Metzler skepticism - long-term low
|DP
|DIC Asset AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|DIC Asset earns significantly less - forecast confirmed
|DP
|DIC ASSET AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|DIC ASSET AG : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
|Transcript : DIC Asset AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|CI
|DIC Asset AG Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|DIC ASSET AG : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
|FA
|INDEX MONITOR: Krones and probably Evotec in MDax in June - Dax unchanged
|DP
|DIC Asset Sings 10-year Lease Renewal for Logistics Building in Germany
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-35.04%
|452 M $
|0.00%
|471 M $
|-22.04%
|411 M $
|-82.35%
|533 M $
|-0.55%
|352 M $
|-28.77%
|340 M $
|+5.27%
|307 M $
|+17.96%
|250 M $
|-7.34%
|235 M $
|-9.93%
|224 M $