DIC ASSET AG : DZ Bank is less optimistic
Today at 11:25 am
DZ Bank adjusts its recommendation and switches from Buy to Neutral. The target price is reduced from EUR 7.40 to EUR 5.00.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:38:50 2023-07-11 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.638 EUR
|-6.30%
|-16.37%
|-39.30%
DIC ASSET AG : DZ Bank is less optimistic
