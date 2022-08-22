Log in
    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:56 2022-08-22 am EDT
10.78 EUR   -1.46%
09:25aDIC ASSET AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/11DIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/03DIC ASSET AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
DIC ASSET AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

08/22/2022 | 09:25am EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about DIC ASSET AG
Analyst Recommendations on DIC ASSET AG
Financials
Sales 2022 177 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 91,0 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2022 2 558 M 2 568 M 2 568 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 896 M 899 M 899 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DIC ASSET AG
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,94 €
Average target price 19,69 €
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes von Mutius Chief Investment Officer
Ulrich Reuter Member-Supervisory Board
Eberhard Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIC ASSET AG-28.82%899
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-3.48%3 221
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.41%3 146
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-2.00%2 532
ENTRA ASA-31.97%2 505
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-6.90%1 457