Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
DIC Asset AG
News
Summary
DIC
DE000A1X3XX4
DIC ASSET AG
(DIC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
09:56 2022-08-22 am EDT
10.78
EUR
-1.46%
09:25a
DIC ASSET AG
: DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/11
DIC ASSET AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/03
DIC ASSET AG
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
DIC ASSET AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
08/22/2022 | 09:25am EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
09:25a
DIC ASSET AG
: DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/11
DIC ASSET AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/03
DIC ASSET AG
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/03
HALF YEARLY FCIAL & AUDIT REPORTS /
: Half-year report 2022
PU
08/02
DIC Asset AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
08/02
DIC ASSET AG
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/02
DIC ASSET AG
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
08/02
DIC ASSET AG
: Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/02
TRANSCRIPT
: DIC Asset AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/02
DIC ASSET AG
: first half-year of 2022 a success – ambitious year-end forecast for 2..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIC ASSET AG
09:25a
DIC ASSET AG
: DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/03
DIC ASSET AG
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/02
DIC ASSET AG
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
177 M
178 M
178 M
Net income 2022
91,0 M
91,3 M
91,3 M
Net Debt 2022
2 558 M
2 568 M
2 568 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,97x
Yield 2022
7,22%
Capitalization
896 M
899 M
899 M
EV / Sales 2022
19,5x
EV / Sales 2023
16,4x
Nbr of Employees
355
Free-Float
55,9%
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
10,94 €
Average target price
19,69 €
Spread / Average Target
79,9%
Managers and Directors
Sonja Wärntges
Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes von Mutius
Chief Investment Officer
Ulrich Reuter
Member-Supervisory Board
Eberhard Vetter
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DIC ASSET AG
-28.82%
899
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
-3.48%
3 221
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
-0.41%
3 146
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
-2.00%
2 532
ENTRA ASA
-31.97%
2 505
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
-6.90%
1 457
