DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued
10/12/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company's view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.
