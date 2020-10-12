Log in
DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

10/12/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond
DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

12-Oct-2020 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company's view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.

DIC Asset AG

Management Board


Contact:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
Maintor
60311 Frankfurt am Main

Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492
Email: ir@dic-asset.de




12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140389

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1140389  12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
