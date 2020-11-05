Log in
DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/05/2020 | 05:40am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2020 / 11:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.24 EUR 6144.00 EUR
10.24 EUR 4096.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.2400 EUR 10240.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63415  05.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

