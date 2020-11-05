|
DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/05/2020 | 11:10am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.11.2020 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Zahn
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.26 EUR
|5130.00 EUR
|10.28 EUR
|3495.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.2681 EUR
|8625.2000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
|MIC:
|AQXE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|
