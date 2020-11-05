DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.11.2020 / 17:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.26 EUR 5130.00 EUR 10.28 EUR 3495.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.2681 EUR 8625.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC MIC: AQXE

