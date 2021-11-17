Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DIC Asset AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/17 12:41:14 pm
15.305 EUR   -0.81%
12:22pDIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:34aDIC ASSET AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
11/15DIC ASSET AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/17/2021 | 12:22pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2021 / 18:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2388910270

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
97098.00 EUR 97098.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
97098.00 EUR 97098.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: STUB


17.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71106  17.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249992&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 75,4 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M 1 397 M 1 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 1 263 M 1 432 M 1 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 272
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,43 €
Average target price 19,46 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes von Mutius Chief Investment Officer
Ulrich Reuter Member-Supervisory Board
Eberhard Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIC ASSET AG14.64%1 437
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG26.00%4 493
ENTRA ASA7.62%4 312
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-7.03%3 512
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)6.13%3 085
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)40.04%2 013