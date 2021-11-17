DIC Asset AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2021 / 18:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sonja Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: XS2388910270

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 97098.00 EUR 97098.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 97098.00 EUR 97098.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: STUB

