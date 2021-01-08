Log in
DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/08/2021 | 11:05am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.01.2021 / 17:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2021
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_JA_2020_D.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2021
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2020_D.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2021
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2020_E.pdf

08.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159480  08.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159480&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
