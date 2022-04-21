Log in
    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/21 09:50:22 am EDT
14.03 EUR   +0.07%
09:33aDIC ASSET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/13DIC ASSET AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/05DIC ASSET AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/21/2022 | 09:33am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.04.2022 / 15:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_D.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_E.pdf

21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1332331  21.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
