DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/22/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DIC Asset AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
22.09.2020 / 18:00
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
22 Sep 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
80587028
