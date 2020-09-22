DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DIC Asset AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.09.2020 / 18:00

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Sep 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 80587028



