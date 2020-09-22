Log in
DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/22/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DIC Asset AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.09.2020 / 18:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Sep 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
80587028


22.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1135117  22.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
