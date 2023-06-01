Advanced search
    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
01:44:19 2023-06-01
5.375 EUR   +1.22%
DIC Asset AG achieves full occupancy for Global Tower

06/01/2023 | 01:31am EDT
EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
DIC Asset AG achieves full occupancy for Global Tower

01.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG achieves full occupancy for Global Tower

  • Long-term lease agreements for about 4,700 sqm signed
  • DIC defined the market by positioning the Global Tower
     

Frankfurt am Main, 1 June 2023. DIC Asset AG (“DIC”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has let the last office units of around 4,700 sqm overall that were still available at the Global Tower, one of Frankfurt’s landmark properties, as it signed another three long-term leases with blue-chip tenants. With these signings, DIC achieved full occupancy of the high-rise after its sustainable refurbishment. DIC itself will also be among the incoming tenants.

“With our creative solution approaches and our team’s high lettings competence on site, we managed to convince the occupiers of the high quality of building and location that the Global Tower has to offer, and to let a total of 16,625 sqm of office space to top tenants over the past 12 months. By upgrading and positioning the Global Tower, we turned a standing property into an efficient product that meets today’s requirements and that has made us the partner of choice,” said Christian Fritzsche, Chief Operating Officer of DIC Asset AG.
 

More about the tenants

One of the tenants is NTT Global Data Centers EMEA, an operator of data centres. On a footprint of 3,065 sqm, the company is implementing a new workplace concept for its employees and merging its office locations, which used to be scattered in Frankfurt Rödelheim area, in a single site in the city’s Central Business District.

Among the other tenant is a private bank that occupies a unit of 1,055 sqm, and the Information Services Group Germany GmbH, a leading market research and consulting firm in the information technology segment, which occupies about 540 sqm.

DIC was assisted in its letting efforts by Colliers and by Knight Frank.

In recognition of its comprehensive revitalisation to the latest energetic standards, the Global Tower was certified with the Platinum label of the DGNB German Sustainable Building Council while also becoming one of the first high-rises in Frankfurt’s financial district to be issued a WiredScore Platinum certificate.


About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.1 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
 

For more details, go to www.dic-asset.de/en.

 

IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20 • MainTor Primus

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de


01.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1646477

 
End of News EQS News Service

1646477  01.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
