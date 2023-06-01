EQS-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DIC Asset AG achieves full occupancy for Global Tower



01.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DIC Asset AG achieves full occupancy for Global Tower

Long-term lease agreements for about 4,700 sqm signed

DIC defined the market by positioning the Global Tower



Frankfurt am Main, 1 June 2023. DIC Asset AG (“DIC”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has let the last office units of around 4,700 sqm overall that were still available at the Global Tower, one of Frankfurt’s landmark properties, as it signed another three long-term leases with blue-chip tenants. With these signings, DIC achieved full occupancy of the high-rise after its sustainable refurbishment. DIC itself will also be among the incoming tenants.

“With our creative solution approaches and our team’s high lettings competence on site, we managed to convince the occupiers of the high quality of building and location that the Global Tower has to offer, and to let a total of 16,625 sqm of office space to top tenants over the past 12 months. By upgrading and positioning the Global Tower, we turned a standing property into an efficient product that meets today’s requirements and that has made us the partner of choice,” said Christian Fritzsche, Chief Operating Officer of DIC Asset AG.



More about the tenants

One of the tenants is NTT Global Data Centers EMEA, an operator of data centres. On a footprint of 3,065 sqm, the company is implementing a new workplace concept for its employees and merging its office locations, which used to be scattered in Frankfurt Rödelheim area, in a single site in the city’s Central Business District.

Among the other tenant is a private bank that occupies a unit of 1,055 sqm, and the Information Services Group Germany GmbH, a leading market research and consulting firm in the information technology segment, which occupies about 540 sqm.

DIC was assisted in its letting efforts by Colliers and by Knight Frank.

In recognition of its comprehensive revitalisation to the latest energetic standards, the Global Tower was certified with the Platinum label of the DGNB German Sustainable Building Council while also becoming one of the first high-rises in Frankfurt’s financial district to be issued a WiredScore Platinum certificate.



