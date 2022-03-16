DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Offer

DIC Asset AG has secured a majority of the shares in VIB Vermögen AG



Frankfurt am Main, 16 March 2022. Today, DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has secured a majority of the shares in VIB Vermögen AG ("VIB"). This majority stake comprises approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of VIB acquired by DIC outside its voluntary public partial offer, and more than 15% of the outstanding shares of VIB, which have been tendered to DIC as part of the offer until today.

Following the successful completion of the offer, DIC will, therefore, hold a majority of the VIB shares and fully consolidate VIB in DIC's consolidated financial statements as planned. This consolidation is expected to result in an increase of funds from operations. DIC will publish an updated forecast for the 2022 fiscal year ahead of the shareholders' meeting on 24 March 2022 at the latest to reflect the expected effects of the consolidation of VIB accordingly.

The offer period is expected to expire on 18 March 2022 at 12:00 am (midnight) MEZ, and is still subject to the closing conditions set forth in sections 7.1.2 through 7.1.5 of the offer document.

