    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 01:48:14 am EDT
12.54 EUR   -1.10%
01:32aDIC ASSET KEEPS INVESTING IN LOGISTICS : asset acquired in Cologne/Bonn metro region
EQ
04/27DIC ASSET : Acquisition of 570 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for the financial year 2021
PU
04/27DIC Asset AG strengthens equity by offering proven scrip dividend
EQ
DIC Asset keeps investing in logistics: asset acquired in Cologne/Bonn metro region

05/09/2022 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
DIC Asset keeps investing in logistics: asset acquired in Cologne/Bonn metro region

09.05.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

DIC Asset keeps investing in logistics: asset acquired in Cologne/Bonn metro region

  • RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III logistics fund already at around 80% of its target volume
  • Acquisitions volume across segments rises to nearly EUR 300 million

Frankfurt am Main, 9 May 2022. DIC Asset AG (?DIC?), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany?s leading listed property companies, succeeded in having the acquisition of a logistics asset in Euskirchen in the Cologne/Bonn metro region notarised a few days ago, the property being intended for the separate asset pool of the ?RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III? institutional logistics fund. With this acquisition, the fund is already up to around 80% of its planned target volume.

In addition to classic core/core-plus logistics real estate, the fund also invests in light industrial and urban logistics properties. While focusing on Germany as its absolute main market, the fund is supplementing it by adding established European markets in Benelux and Austria next door. Since the beginning of the year, DIC has already had real estate in a combined value of nearly EUR 300 million (TIC) notarised.

?Logistics is one of the key growth markets in our industry. Accordingly, we have further increased our investment pace. High-end assets located along important transport and delivery routes, like here in Euskirchen, enable us to offer compelling premises, ideas, and solutions. With our consistent commitment in logistics, we document our relevance as Germany?s leading company for commercial real estate while generating value-added for our clients, investors and shareholders,? commented Sonja Wärntges, the CEO of DIC.

More details on the property:

Fully occupied on a lease of around ten years, the logistics asset in Euskirchen was acquired from an asset pool managed by evolutiq GmbH. It has a total lettable area of around 35,200 sqm and excellent road, rail, water and air transport links. The Cologne/Bonn region with its strong industrial base is a major logistics location in Germany. The main long-term tenant of the property is a globally operating freight carrier and logistics service provider who employs more than 4,000 staff and operates around 90 distribution centres worldwide.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany?s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We manage a pro-forma total of 349 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 13.0 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de


09.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1346405

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1346405  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
