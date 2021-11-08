DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

08.11.2021

Dynamic start for the end-of-year spurt: DIC Asset AG acquires two properties totalling EUR 139 million

For the Institutional Business: Operations centre of Deutsche Bahn acquired (TIC: EUR 117 million)

For the company's own Commercial Portfolio: "Green Building" in Mettmann purchased (TIC: EUR 22 million)

Frankfurt am Main, 8 November 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, spent c. EUR 139 million in total investment costs (TIC) to buy two properties in Berlin and Mettmann (near Düsseldorf), respectively. One building houses the Berlin operations centre of Deutsche Bahn, which will be managed in an institutional infrastructure fund for third parties, while the other building is a certified multi-tenant office property in Mettmann that the company will keep on its own portfolio (Commercial Portfolio).

"The last weeks of the year are always very dynamic and full of opportunities in our industry. This year, too, we will use this time and the opportunities to add profitable investments to our portfolio. We will start with the two properties in Berlin and Düsseldorf. A good start for the finale of an already successful year and the best prospects for our development in 2022," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC.

The Deutsche Bahn head office in Berlin meets all the requirements of the institutional investors in regard to tenant quality and infrastructure suitability and perfectly complements the existing fund. With the "Green Building", DIC acquired a property whose distinguishing features include a very stable cashflow from its public-sector occupiers.

More details on the assets:

The property in Berlin was purchased for TIC totalling EUR 117 million from Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of Corestate, which managed it for many years as part of a mutual fund. Completed in 1998, the property was extensively modernised to a high standard in the years 2017 through 2020. It is located at Granitzstr. 55-56 in the district of Pankow, and fully occupied by Deutsche Bahn on a long-term lease. The property divides into two building sections with a combined lettable area of around 23,100 sqm and 154 parking spots. Deutsche Bahn uses the property as administrative headquarters and operations centre.

The property DIC acquired at Marie-Curie-Str. 1-5 in Mettmann near Düsseldorf for c. EUR 22 million (TIC) is a DGNB Gold certified "Green Building". Completed in 2015, it has around 6,300 sqm of lettable area and 99 outdoor parking spots, and is fully occupied by two public sector tenants, one being the employment office ME-aktiv, the other the local branch of the Federal Labour Agency. The weighted average lease term (WALT) approximates 9 years, while the annualised rental income amounts to c. EUR 1 million. The property is characterised by a modern fit-out standard and considerable potential for alternative use. The transfer of possession, rights and obligations is expected to take place by the end of the year 2021.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 234 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 11.3 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

