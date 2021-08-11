PRESS RELEASE : DIC Asset AG: Fast growth during -2

Gross rental income 48.3 51.4 Net rental income 40.2 41.0 Real estate management fees 50.5 42.1 Proceeds from sales of property 110.8 9.5 Total income 222.7 114.3 Profits on property disposals 16.3 2.5 Share of the profit or loss of associates 3.8 6.3 Funds from operations (FFO) 53.0 50.6 FFO II (incl. profit on disposals) 69.3 53.1 EBITDA 83.5 67.2 EBIT 61.9 48.6 Profit for the period 37.7 28.5 Cash flow from operating activities 40.5 41.5 Key financial figures per share, in EUR* H1 2021 H1 2020 FFO 0.65 0.65 FFO II (incl. profit on disposals) 0.85 0.68 Profit for the period 0.46 0.36 EPRA earnings 0.56 0.57 Balance sheet figures in EUR million 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Loan-to-value (LtV), in %** 48.1 44.5 Investment property 1,799.6 1,600.0 Equity 1,108.9 1,108.4 Financial liabilities*** 2,059.5 1,474.4 Total assets 3,385.2 2,724.2 Cash and cash equivalents 213.7 371.4 NAV (per share, in EUR) 17.43 17.49 Adjusted NAV (per share, in EUR)* 21.91 22.04 Operating performance indicators (total platform) 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Number of properties 234 187 Assets under management, in EUR billion 11.3 8.5 Lettable area, in sqm 3,112,200 2,195,600 Letting performance, in sqm 100,100 125,800 Operating performance indicators 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 (Balance Sheet Portfolio)**** Annualised rental income, in EUR million 102.4 97.2 EPRA vacancy rate, in % 6.1 7.5 Average lease term, in years 5.9 6.3 Average rent, in EUR per sqm 11.21 10.36 Gross rental yield, in % 5.0 5.1

*All per-share figures adjusted in accordance with IFRS. (Total no. of shares H1 2021: 81,142k / H1 2020: 78,234k; total no. of shares 30.06.2021: 81,861k / 31.12.2020: 80,587k) ** Warehoused assets not included *** incl. IFRS 5 **** Commercial Portfolio without properties to be repositioned and assets in warehousing -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company: DIC Asset AG
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
Indices: S-DAX

