PRESS RELEASE : DIC Asset AG: Fast growth during -2

    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
DIC Asset AG: Fast growth during -2-

08/11/2021
Gross rental income                           48.3    51.4 
Net rental income                             40.2    41.0 
Real estate management fees                   50.5    42.1 
Proceeds from sales of property              110.8     9.5 
Total income                                 222.7   114.3 
Profits on property disposals                 16.3     2.5 
Share of the profit or loss of associates      3.8     6.3 
Funds from operations (FFO)                   53.0    50.6 
FFO II (incl. profit on disposals)            69.3    53.1 
EBITDA                                        83.5    67.2 
EBIT                                          61.9    48.6 
Profit for the period                         37.7    28.5 
Cash flow from operating activities           40.5    41.5 
 
Key financial figures per share, in EUR*   H1 2021 H1 2020 
FFO                                           0.65    0.65 
FFO II (incl. profit on disposals)            0.85    0.68 
Profit for the period                         0.46    0.36 
EPRA earnings                                 0.56    0.57 
Balance sheet figures in EUR million  30.06.2021 31.12.2020 
Loan-to-value (LtV), in %**                 48.1       44.5 
Investment property                      1,799.6    1,600.0 
Equity                                   1,108.9    1,108.4 
Financial liabilities***                 2,059.5    1,474.4 
Total assets                             3,385.2    2,724.2 
Cash and cash equivalents                  213.7      371.4 
NAV (per share, in EUR)                    17.43      17.49 
Adjusted NAV (per share, in EUR)*          21.91      22.04 
 
Operating performance indicators (total platform) 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 
 
Number of properties                                     234        187 
Assets under management, in EUR billion                 11.3        8.5 
Lettable area, in sqm                              3,112,200  2,195,600 
Letting performance, in sqm                          100,100    125,800 
 
Operating performance indicators          30.06.2021 30.06.2020 
(Balance Sheet Portfolio)**** 
 
Annualised rental income, in EUR million       102.4       97.2 
EPRA vacancy rate, in %                          6.1        7.5 
Average lease term, in years                     5.9        6.3 
Average rent, in EUR per sqm                   11.21      10.36 
Gross rental yield, in %                         5.0        5.1

*All per-share figures adjusted in accordance with IFRS. (Total no. of shares H1 2021: 81,142k / H1 2020: 78,234k; total no. of shares 30.06.2021: 81,861k / 31.12.2020: 80,587k) ** Warehoused assets not included *** incl. IFRS 5 **** Commercial Portfolio without properties to be repositioned and assets in warehousing -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      DIC Asset AG 
              Neue Mainzer Straße 20 
              60311 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 69 9454858-1492 
Fax:          +49 69 9454858-9399 
E-mail:       ir@dic-asset.de 
Internet:     www.dic-asset.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9 
WKN:          A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG 
Indices:      S-DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225446 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225446 2021-08-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

DAX 0.16% 15770.71 Delayed Quote.14.96%
DIC ASSET AG -2.18% 15.26 Delayed Quote.13.37%
