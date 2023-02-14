Advanced search
    DIC   DE000A1X3XX4

DIC ASSET AG

(DIC)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:06 2023-02-14 am EST
8.850 EUR    0.00%
05:46pWDH: Higher depreciation, costs and interest depress DIC asset profit
DP
02/09DIC ASSET AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02/08DIC Asset AG lets another 4,140 sqm at Global Tower landmark building in Frankfurt, raising pre-let ratio to 76%
EQ
WDH: Higher depreciation, costs and interest depress DIC asset profit

02/14/2023 | 05:46pm EST
(Typing error in first paragraph corrected: Annual Report)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Real estate group DIC Asset earned less on the bottom line due to increased costs, higher interest expenses and a rise in depreciation. Net income fell by almost half to EUR 31 million, according to the annual report, which was made available on Tuesday evening on the website of the company, which specializes in commercial real estate. Net rental income, on the other hand, increased by around two-thirds to 152 million euros, driven in part by the acquisition of logistics real estate specialist Vib. At the end of January, the company had already presented the key figures for the operating business in the past year and the forecast for 2023.

Operating profit measured in terms of funds from operations (FFO), which excludes, for example, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on disposals and other one-off effects, rose by seven percent to 114 million euros. This was at the lower end of the range of 114 to 117 million euros that had been revised downward in November. However, management expects earnings to decline in 2023 due to the difficult market conditions. In view of the changed interest rate environment and the still unclear impact of a weaker economy on real estate demand in Germany, delays in acquisitions and sales are to be expected, particularly in the first half of the year./zb/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2022 36,0 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 640 M 2 834 M 2 834 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 8,66%
Capitalization 736 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart DIC ASSET AG
Duration : Period :
DIC Asset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC ASSET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,85 €
Average target price 13,02 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sonja Wärntges Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gerhard Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Fritzsche Chief Operating Officer
Johannes von Mutius Chief Investment Officer
Ulrich Reuter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIC ASSET AG16.14%789
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED4.15%3 447
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-0.88%3 003
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)3.84%2 997
ENTRA ASA13.80%2 169
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP5.97%1 295