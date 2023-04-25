Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  DIC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:36:53 2023-04-26 am EDT
2449.00 JPY   -0.85%
04/25Dic : Annual Securities Report (Fiscal year from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)［3,689KB］
PU
03/23Dic : Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)” Report
PU
03/22DIC and Debut Commence Joint Business Development of Polyphenols for the Cosmetics and Nutrition Industries Using Innovative Biotechnology
BU
Summary 
Summary

DIC : Annual Securities Report (Fiscal year from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)［3,689KB］

04/25/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
The 125th Business Term

Annual Securities Report

Fiscal year

From

January 1, 2022

To

December 31, 2022

DIC Corporation

E00901

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

Table of Contents

Page

Cover

Part 1 Corporate Information………………………………………………………………………………………………………

1

I. Overview of the Company ……………………………………………………………………………………………………

1

1. Key Financial Data and Trends …………………………………………………………………………………………...

1

2. History ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…

3

3. Description of Business …………………………………………………………………………………………………...

4

4. Subsidiaries and Affiliates …………………………………………………………………………………………………

6

5. Employees …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

9

II. Business Overview …………………………………………………………………………………………….……….……

10

1. Management Policy, Business Environment, Challenges to be Addressed, etc. …………………………….……………

10

2. Business Risks ……………………………………………………………………………………………….……………

13

3. Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows ………………………………………

29

  1. Material Business Agreements, etc. ...……………………………………………………………………………………. 35
  2. Research and Development Activities ……………………………………………………………………………………. 36 III. Facilities…………………………………………………………………………………………………………...………... 38

1. Overview of Capital Expenditures ……………………………………………………………………………...………… 38

  1. Major Facilities ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 39
  2. Plans for New Installation and Retirement of Facilities …………………………………………………………………... 42

IV. Information on the Company…………………………………………………………………………………….………… 43

1. Information on the Company's Shares……………………………………………………………………………………. 43

  1. Total Number of Shares, etc. ……………………………………..……………………...………………...…………. 43
  2. Stock Acquisition Rights ……………………………………………………………………………………………... 43

(3) Exercise of Bonds with Moving Strike Warrants, etc. ………………………………………………………...……… 43

  1. Changes in Number of Shares Issued, Capital Stock, etc. ………………………………………………………......... 44
  2. Shareholder Composition …………………………………………………………………………………………….. 44

(6) Major Shareholders …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 45

  1. Voting Rights …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 48
  2. Share Ownership by Directors/Other Officers and Employees ….……………………………………………………. 49

2. Acquisition, etc., of Treasury Stock …………………………………………………………………………………….... 50

3. Dividend Policy ………………………………………………………...…………………………………………………

51

4. Corporate Governance ………………………………………………….…………………………………………………

52

V. Financial Information …………………………………………………….…………………………………………………

83

1. Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………..…………………………………………………

84

(1) Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………………

84

(2) Other Information ……………………………………………………..………………………………………………

151

VI. Stock-Related Administration for the Company ……………………………...……………………………………………

152

VII. Reference Information of the Company ………………………………………...…………………………………………

153

  1. Information on the Parent Company ……………………………………………………………………………………… 153
  2. Other Reference Information ………………………………………………………………………………...…………… 153 Part 2 Information on Guarantors, etc., for the Company ………………………………………………………………………… 153 [Audit Report]

(Note) Non-consolidated financial statements are included in the Japanese-language original.

[Cover]

[Document filed]

Annual Securities Report ("Yuka Shoken Hokokusho")

[Applicable law]

Article 24, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan

[Filed with]

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

[Filing date]

March 29, 2023

[Fiscal year]

The 125th Business Term (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

[Company name]

DIC Kabushiki-Kaisha

[Company name in English]

DIC Corporation

[Name and title of chief executive officer]

Kaoru Ino, Representative Director, President and CEO

[Registered address]

35-58, Sakashita 3-chome,Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, Japan

[Phone number]

+81-3-3966-2111 (main)

[Contact person]

Fumito Shirai, Group Manager, General Affairs Group

[Contact address]

7-20, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Corporate headquarters, DIC Corporation

[Phone number]

+81-3-6733-3000 (main)

[Contact person]

Jun Kaneko, General Manager, Accounting Dept.

[Locations where records are available for

Corporate headquarters, DIC Corporation

public inspection]

(7-20, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Osaka Branch, DIC Corporation

(5-19,Kyutaro-machi3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan)

Nagoya Branch, DIC Corporation

(7-15, Nishiki 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya, Japan)

Tokyo Stock Exchange

(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabuto cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Part 1 Corporate Information

I. Overview of the Company

1. Key Financial Data and Trends

  1. Consolidated financial data, etc.

Fiscal Year

121st

122nd

123rd

124th

125th

Year end

December 2018

December 2019

December 2020

December 2021

December 2022

Net sales

(Millions

805,498

768,568

701,223

855,379

1,054,201

of yen)

Ordinary income

(Millions

48,702

41,302

36,452

43,758

39,946

of yen)

Net income attributable to

(Millions

32,028

23,500

13,233

4,365

17,610

owners of parent

of yen)

Comprehensive income

(Millions

(3,844)

28,473

20,396

40,596

52,233

of yen)

Net assets

(Millions

327,334

343,497

351,364

381,008

421,088

of yen)

Total assets

(Millions

801,296

803,083

817,950

1,071481

1,261,637

of yen)

Shareholders' equity per share

(Yen)

3,158.05

3,304.34

3,364.92

3,654.61

4,088.60

Earnings per share (basic)

(Yen)

338.40

248.29

139.81

46.12

186.05

Earnings per share (diluted)

(Yen)

Shareholders' equity ratio

(%)

37.3

38.9

38.9

32.3

30.7

to total assets

Return on Equity (ROE)

(%)

10.4

7.7

4.2

1.3

4.8

Price-earnings ratio

(Times)

10.0

12.2

18.6

62.8

12.5

Net cash provided by (used in)

(Millions

50,990

50,637

54,462

44,812

7,935

operating activities

of yen)

Net cash provided by (used in)

(Millions

(38,388)

(24,884)

(33,037)

(147,612)

(73,160)

investing activities

of yen)

Net cash provided by (used in)

(Millions

(11,781)

(26,799)

6,338

99,549

83,948

financing activities

of yen)

Cash and cash equivalents at

(Millions

18,631

16,690

41,354

37,572

62,560

end of the period

of yen)

Number of employees

(Persons)

20,620

20,513

20,242

22,474

22,743

(Notes)

  1. Diluted earnings per share are not stated because there are no diluted shares.
  2. The Company has introduced the Board Benefit Trust (BBT). The shares held by the trust are recorded under net assets as treasury shares. The number of treasury shares excluded from the number of shares issued as of the consolidated balance sheet date used for the calculation of equity per share includes the number of shares held by the trust. The number of treasury shares excluded from the weighted-average number of shares issued during the fiscal year used for the calculation of earnings per share includes the number of shares held by the trust.

- 1 -

(2) Non-consolidated financial data, etc., of the Company

Fiscal Year

121st

122nd

123rd

124th

125th

Year end

December 2018

December 2019

December 2020

December 2021

December 2022

Net sales

(Millions

235,394

219,849

195,403

231,550

246,495

of yen)

Ordinary income

(Millions

21,294

12,660

7,093

23,966

13,720

of yen)

Net income

(Millions

20,616

17,663

6,930

29,811

10,287

of yen)

Capital stock

(Millions

96,557

96,557

96,557

96,557

96,557

of yen)

Number of shares issued

(Thousands

95,157

95,157

95,157

95,157

95,157

(common stock)

of shares)

Net assets

(Millions

290,834

297,940

300,089

319,291

318,147

of yen)

Total assets

(Millions

675,856

688,683

691,051

829,904

880,585

of yen)

Shareholders' equity per share

(Yen)

3,072.86

3,147.97

3,170.49

3,373.21

3,361.20

Cash dividends per share

(Yen)

125.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

[Interim dividend per share]

[60.00]

[60.00]

[50.00]

[50.00]

[50.00]

Earnings per share (basic)

(Yen)

217.82

186.62

73.22

314.94

108.68

Earnings per share (diluted)

(Yen)

Shareholders' equity ratio

(%)

43.0

43.3

43.4

38.5

36.1

to total assets

ROE

(%)

7.2

6.0

2.3

9.6

3.2

Price-earnings ratio

(Times)

15.5

16.3

35.6

9.2

21.4

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

57.4

53.6

136.6

31.8

92.0

Number of employees

(Persons)

3,538

3,593

3,662

3,681

3,744

Total shareholder return

(%)

82.0

76.5

68.8

78.0

66.9

[Comparison index: TOPIX

(%)

[84.0]

[99.2]

[106.6]

[120.2]

[117.2]

including dividends]

Highest stock price

(Yen)

4,525

3,635

3,130

3,380

3,100

Lowest stock price

(Yen)

3,150

2,534

1,833

2,492

2,206

(Notes)

  1. Diluted earnings per share is not stated because there are no diluted shares.
  2. The Company has introduced the Board Benefit Trust (BBT). The shares held by the trust are recorded under net assets as treasury shares. The number of treasury shares excluded from the number of shares issued as of the balance sheet date used for the calculation of equity per share includes the number of shares held by the trust. The number of treasury shares excluded from the weighted-average number of shares issued during the fiscal year used for the calculation of earnings per share includes the number of shares held by the trust.
  3. The highest and lowest share prices were recorded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market) on and after April 4, 2022, and prior to that, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section).

- 2 -

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 03:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
