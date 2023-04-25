DIC : Annual Securities Report (Fiscal year from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)［3,689KB］
04/25/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
The 125th Business Term
Annual Securities Report
Fiscal year
From
January 1, 2022
To
December 31, 2022
DIC Corporation
E00901
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.
Table of Contents
Page
Cover
Part 1 Corporate Information………………………………………………………………………………………………………
1
I. Overview of the Company ……………………………………………………………………………………………………
1
1. Key Financial Data and Trends …………………………………………………………………………………………...
1
2. History ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…
3
3. Description of Business …………………………………………………………………………………………………...
4
4. Subsidiaries and Affiliates …………………………………………………………………………………………………
Article 24, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan
[Filed with]
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
[Filing date]
March 29, 2023
[Fiscal year]
The 125th Business Term (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
[Company name]
DIC Kabushiki-Kaisha
[Company name in English]
DIC Corporation
[Name and title of chief executive officer]
Kaoru Ino, Representative Director, President and CEO
[Registered address]
35-58, Sakashita 3-chome,Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, Japan
[Phone number]
+81-3-3966-2111 (main)
[Contact person]
Fumito Shirai, Group Manager, General Affairs Group
[Contact address]
7-20, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Corporate headquarters, DIC Corporation
[Phone number]
+81-3-6733-3000 (main)
[Contact person]
Jun Kaneko, General Manager, Accounting Dept.
[Locations where records are available for
Corporate headquarters, DIC Corporation
public inspection]
(7-20, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
Osaka Branch, DIC Corporation
(5-19,Kyutaro-machi3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan)
Nagoya Branch, DIC Corporation
(7-15, Nishiki 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya, Japan)
Tokyo Stock Exchange
(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabuto cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
Part 1 Corporate Information
I. Overview of the Company
1. Key Financial Data and Trends
Consolidated financial data, etc.
Fiscal Year
121st
122nd
123rd
124th
125th
Year end
December 2018
December 2019
December 2020
December 2021
December 2022
Net sales
(Millions
805,498
768,568
701,223
855,379
1,054,201
of yen)
Ordinary income
(Millions
48,702
41,302
36,452
43,758
39,946
of yen)
Net income attributable to
(Millions
32,028
23,500
13,233
4,365
17,610
owners of parent
of yen)
Comprehensive income
(Millions
(3,844)
28,473
20,396
40,596
52,233
of yen)
Net assets
(Millions
327,334
343,497
351,364
381,008
421,088
of yen)
Total assets
(Millions
801,296
803,083
817,950
1,071481
1,261,637
of yen)
Shareholders' equity per share
(Yen)
3,158.05
3,304.34
3,364.92
3,654.61
4,088.60
Earnings per share (basic)
(Yen)
338.40
248.29
139.81
46.12
186.05
Earnings per share (diluted)
(Yen)
－
－
－
－
－
Shareholders' equity ratio
(%)
37.3
38.9
38.9
32.3
30.7
to total assets
Return on Equity (ROE)
(%)
10.4
7.7
4.2
1.3
4.8
Price-earnings ratio
(Times)
10.0
12.2
18.6
62.8
12.5
Net cash provided by (used in)
(Millions
50,990
50,637
54,462
44,812
7,935
operating activities
of yen)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(Millions
(38,388)
(24,884)
(33,037)
(147,612)
(73,160)
investing activities
of yen)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(Millions
(11,781)
(26,799)
6,338
99,549
83,948
financing activities
of yen)
Cash and cash equivalents at
(Millions
18,631
16,690
41,354
37,572
62,560
end of the period
of yen)
Number of employees
(Persons)
20,620
20,513
20,242
22,474
22,743
(Notes)
Diluted earnings per share are not stated because there are no diluted shares.
The Company has introduced the Board Benefit Trust (BBT). The shares held by the trust are recorded under net assets as treasury shares. The number of treasury shares excluded from the number of shares issued as of the consolidated balance sheet date used for the calculation of equity per share includes the number of shares held by the trust. The number of treasury shares excluded from the weighted-average number of shares issued during the fiscal year used for the calculation of earnings per share includes the number of shares held by the trust.
(2) Non-consolidated financial data, etc., of the Company
Fiscal Year
121st
122nd
123rd
124th
125th
Year end
December 2018
December 2019
December 2020
December 2021
December 2022
Net sales
(Millions
235,394
219,849
195,403
231,550
246,495
of yen)
Ordinary income
(Millions
21,294
12,660
7,093
23,966
13,720
of yen)
Net income
(Millions
20,616
17,663
6,930
29,811
10,287
of yen)
Capital stock
(Millions
96,557
96,557
96,557
96,557
96,557
of yen)
Number of shares issued
(Thousands
95,157
95,157
95,157
95,157
95,157
(common stock)
of shares)
Net assets
(Millions
290,834
297,940
300,089
319,291
318,147
of yen)
Total assets
(Millions
675,856
688,683
691,051
829,904
880,585
of yen)
Shareholders' equity per share
(Yen)
3,072.86
3,147.97
3,170.49
3,373.21
3,361.20
Cash dividends per share
(Yen)
125.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
[Interim dividend per share]
[60.00]
[60.00]
[50.00]
[50.00]
[50.00]
Earnings per share (basic)
(Yen)
217.82
186.62
73.22
314.94
108.68
Earnings per share (diluted)
(Yen)
－
－
－
－
－
Shareholders' equity ratio
(%)
43.0
43.3
43.4
38.5
36.1
to total assets
ROE
(%)
7.2
6.0
2.3
9.6
3.2
Price-earnings ratio
(Times)
15.5
16.3
35.6
9.2
21.4
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
57.4
53.6
136.6
31.8
92.0
Number of employees
(Persons)
3,538
3,593
3,662
3,681
3,744
Total shareholder return
(%)
82.0
76.5
68.8
78.0
66.9
[Comparison index: TOPIX
(%)
[84.0]
[99.2]
[106.6]
[120.2]
[117.2]
including dividends]
Highest stock price
(Yen)
4,525
3,635
3,130
3,380
3,100
Lowest stock price
(Yen)
3,150
2,534
1,833
2,492
2,206
(Notes)
Diluted earnings per share is not stated because there are no diluted shares.
The Company has introduced the Board Benefit Trust (BBT). The shares held by the trust are recorded under net assets as treasury shares. The number of treasury shares excluded from the number of shares issued as of the balance sheet date used for the calculation of equity per share includes the number of shares held by the trust. The number of treasury shares excluded from the weighted-average number of shares issued during the fiscal year used for the calculation of earnings per share includes the number of shares held by the trust.
The highest and lowest share prices were recorded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market) on and after April 4, 2022, and prior to that, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section).