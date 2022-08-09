DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Japan GAAP)

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

Analysis of Results of Operations

(1) Overview of Operating Results

(Billions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended Change Change (%) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 (%) 〔Local currency basis〕 Net sales 391.8 521.4 33.1% 26.8% Operating income 27.3 24.0 -12.2% -10.2% Ordinary income 28.2 26.2 -7.4% － Net income attributable to 16.0 14.4 -10.2% － owners of the parent EBITDA * 38.2 47.4 24.2% － ¥/US$1.00 (Average rate) 107.68 123.25 14.5% － ¥/EUR1.00 (Average rate) 129.63 134.89 4.1% －

* EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization

In the six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated net sales climbed 33.1%, to ¥521.4 billion. This sharp increase reflected ongoing efforts to adjust sales prices for a wide range of products across all segments and was despite the impact of persistently high energy, logistics and raw materials costs amid increasing global economic uncertainty caused by, among others, rising resource prices, a consequence of the situation in Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions, ascribed to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and elsewhere. In the Color & Display segment, the margin of improvement in net sales was boosted by the addition of sales from the C&E pigments business, which was not included in the scope of consolidation in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Amid an unclear global economic outlook and prolonged supply chain turmoil, shipments for certain products and regions showed signs of stagnation, hindered by falling automobile production and the impact of pandemic lockdowns in the PRC.

Operating income, at ¥24.0 billion, was down 12.2%. With shipments for a number of products and regions languishing, attempts were made to modify sales prices for a wide range of products to pass on increases in energy, logistics and raw materials costs. However, such moves fell short. Against this backdrop, the C&E pigments business shifted into the black as shipment delays-caused by the fact that it took some time to build a logistics configuration following the business' integration-were resolved, underpinning firm sales.

Ordinary income declined 7.4%, to ¥26.2 billion. The margin of decline was narrower than that for operating income thanks to an increase in foreign exchange gains, among others.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent, decreased 10.2%, to ¥14.4 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 24.2%, to ¥47.4 billion.