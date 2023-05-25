DIC : Corporate Governance Report

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DIC Corporation Last updated: March 29, 2023 Representative Director, President and CEO: Kaoru Ino Contact: Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-6733-3033) Securities code: 4631 https://www.dic-global.com/en/ The current status of corporate governance at DIC Corporation is as described below. Basic approach to corporate governance, capital structure, corporate attributes and other basic information

1. Basic approach to corporate governance

The DIC Group defines corporate governance as a mechanism to ensure effective decision-making pertaining to its management policy of achieving sustainable corporate growth and expansion through sound and efficient management, while at the same time guaranteeing the appropriate monitoring and assessment of and motivation for management's execution of business activities. With the aim of achieving a higher level of trust with our shareholders, customers and other stakeholders and enhancing corporate value, the DIC Group also promotes ongoing measures to reinforce its management system and ensure effective monitoring thereof. Reasons for non-compliance with certain principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code Updated The Company complies with all principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code. Disclosure based on the principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings Updated The Company may engage in the cross-shareholding of listed shares with the exception of those of related companies, but this is limited to cases where there is a reasonable determination that such cross-shareholdings would contribute to sustainable growth for the DIC Group or an increase in its corporate value over the medium to long term. The Board of Directors annually ascertains whether or not to maintain each cross-shareholding by examining matters such as whether benefits associated with holding the shares is commensurate with the cost of capital and the risks of not holding those shares. If a holding's significance is judged to be low, it will, in principle, be targeted for reduction. Regarding voting rights related to cross-held shares, the Company comprehensively evaluates the corporate value of the company whose shares it holds and whether or not the cross-shareholding contributes to its own corporate value and exercises such rights appropriately.

Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions The Board of Directors monitors transactions with related parties of the DIC Group, following the receipt of a report that the conditions of such transactions are fair and reasonable, through designated procedures such as the comparison of these terms with those of transactions with independent third parties, at the point the transaction is initiated and at periodic intervals thereafter. For transactions with Directors involving a conflict of interest, the Company obtains the prior consent of the Board of Directors regarding such matters as content and monetary amount thereof and reports the details of such transactions to the Board of Directors after initiation. Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring the Diversity in the Promotion of Core Human Resources With regard to ensuring diversity, the Company states in its integrated report that it "works to foster a corporate culture that draws on its understanding and respect for diversity to produce creative ideas and to incorporate the concept of diversity into management, thereby creating workplaces that enhance job satisfaction for employees." Respect for diversity is also stipulated in the Company's Basic Sustainability Policy. As measurable targets for ensuring diversity, the Company has set targets for percentage of management positions in Japan occupied by female employees and percentage of its overall labor force in Japan accounted for by foreign nationals, which it publishes in its integrated report, together with actual figures for both of these statistics, as well as for other yardsticks such as mid- career hires as a percentage of total new hires. The Company's policy for fostering human resources and creating work environments in a manner that ensures diversity is to "promote efforts to ensure diverse human resources are in the right places and the creation of work environments that enable employees to maximize their capabilities." An Executive Officer has been put in charge of diversity to create an effective configuration. In its long-term management plan, the Company identifies "Foster human resources," "Ensure mobility (hiring, retention and succession)" and "Improve engagement and organizational cohesiveness" as its three strategic priorities for reinforcing management of human capital. Given projections for the post-pandemic "new normal," in 2020 the Company launched Work Style Revolution (WSR) 2020, a project targeting the development of new work styles with the aim of enhancing productivity and job satisfaction. The status of measures implemented under this project is disclosed in the integrated report. Integrated report: https://www.dic-global.com/en/csr/annual DIC Vision 2030 long-termmanagement plan: https://www.dic-global.com/en/ir/management/plan.html Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners The Company has established the DIC Corporate Pension Fund. The framework of this fund encompasses the Board of Representatives, a decision-making body, as well as the Executive Board and its supporting body, the Asset Management Committee. In line with its basic policy of securing sufficient total returns over the long term to ensure its ability to pay pension benefits both at present and in the future, the fund strategically determines optimal asset composition from a medium- to long-term perspective, taking into account income and expense trends, and manages pension assets accordingly. Regarding asset management, the Executive Board consults with the Board of Representatives and decides on investment products that have been examined for appropriateness and rationality consistent with the aforementioned basic policy. The Company assigns individuals with expertise in asset management to serve on the Executive Board, as well as ensures they receive systematic 2

related training. The Board of Representatives and the Asset Management Committee consist of individuals with expertise in the management of reserves, such as individuals in positions of responsibility in the area of finance and other individuals with experience in this area, as well as senior members of the employee labor union and others who represent the beneficiaries. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure Company objectives (e.g., business principles), business strategies and business plans

The Company formulated "The DIC Way" to represent its fundamental management philosophy. An explanation of The DIC Way can be found on the Company's global website.

The DIC Way: https://www.dic-global.com/en/about/dicway.html

In February 2022, the Company announced a long-term management plan, DIC Vision 2030, which outlines its goals for fiscal year 2030, ending December 31, 2030, as well as its basic strategies for achieving those goals, and sets quantitative annual targets from fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2025.

DIC Vision 2030 long-term management plan: https://www.dic-global.com/en/ir/management/plan.html Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance based on the principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code

The Company's basic approach to corporate governance is outlined in "I. 1. Basic approach to corporate governance." The Company's policy on corporate governance can be viewed on the Company's global website.

Policy on Corporate Governance: https://www.dic-global.com/en/ir/management/governance.html Policy for and procedures taken by the Board of Directors in determining remuneration for senior management and Directors

The policy for and procedures taken by the Board of Directors in determining remuneration for senior management and Directors is outlined in "Disclosure of policy for determining and method used to calculate remuneration" in "II. 1. Organizational composition and operations." Policy for and procedures taken by the Board of Directors in the appointment and dismissal of senior management and the nomination of candidates for the position of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member The Company's policy for the nomination of candidates for the position of Director and Audit Supervisory Board Member is to nominate individuals who have both high ethical standards and the knowledge, experience and ability to perform their duties as delegated by shareholders in a manner that will contribute to sustainable growth and increased corporate value for the DIC Group as a whole. To enhance the objectivity of procedures for nominating such candidates, the Nomination Committee provides recommendations regarding the appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to the Board of Directors, which makes the final decision. The majority of committee members are independent Outside Directors, while the position of committee chair is also filled by an independent Outside Director. The Company's policy for the dismissal of serving Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members is to dismiss individuals who are judged to no longer satisfy the criteria for appointment indicated above. In the event the dismissal of a serving Director or Audit & Supervisory Board Member is seen as warranted, the Nomination Committee clarifies the reason and submits a proposal for dismissal to the Board of Directors, which makes the final decision. 3

Explanation with respect to individual appointments, dismissals and nominations as described in (iv) immediately above

Decisions by the Board of Directors on the nomination of candidates for the position of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member and the dismissal of serving Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are explained in the notice of convocation of the relevant general meeting of shareholders. Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Sustainability Initiatives The Company promotes sustainability initiatives in line with key themes that reflect its belief that, as a manufacturer of fine chemicals, it has a responsibility to address environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related issues, and discloses the progress thereof in its integrated report. Regarding human capital, the Company's long-term management plan sets forth "Reinforce management of human capital" as a basic strategy, further explaining this as "Build a strategic human resources portfolio that maximizes the value of human capital." Various related initiatives are described in the Human Resources Management section of the integrated report. Recognizing the effective use of intellectual property as indispensable to the creation of new value, a key management challenge, the Company actively capitalizes on patent landscapes and other intellectual property information, and on the relative strength of its patent portfolio compared to those of its competitors, and has created a configuration whereby business groups and technical and intellectual property teams work as one to advance intellectual property strategies that are in conformance with business strategies. These efforts are also described in the New Value Creation section of the integrated report. The Company has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Taking into account data on carbon pricing, etc., presented in the Sustainable Development Scenario set forth in the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook, as well as data on decarbonization technologies, among others, and the RCP8.5 Representative Concentration Pathway greenhouse gas concentration scenario adopted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Company collects and analyzes data on related risks, including from case studies focusing on climate change-related natural disasters suffered by other companies, such as damage to production sites located in coastal areas and infrastructure failures. The Company also conducts scenario analysis to assess climate change-related risks and opportunities and impact on business activities and profitability, and discloses information in line with the recommendations of the TCFD in the pertinent section of the integrated report. Integrated report: https://www.dic-global.com/en/csr/annual DIC Vision 2030 long-termmanagement plan: https://www.dic-global.com/en/ir/management/plan.html Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Scope of Matters Delegated to Management Matters requiring resolution by the Board of Directors are clarified in the Company's regulations for meetings of the Board of Directors and include the convocation of the general meeting of shareholders, important matters pertaining to key organizational components and employees, and the approval of business plans. Other matters are delegated to management depending on importance determined using monetary criteria, among others, based on the regulations for Ringi (approval by written circular) determined by the Board of Directors. Of these, matters deemed significant are deliberated by management at meetings of the Executive Committee. Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors The Company recognizes the need to appoint individuals to the position of independent Outside Director who will provide supervision with an independent point of view, thereby helping 4