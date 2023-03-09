Advanced search
    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-09 am EST
2445.00 JPY   +1.12%
03/08Dic : and Idemitsu Kosan Agree to Begin Exploring the Production of Biomass Polystyrene
PU
02/21Dic : Transcript of FY2022 Full-Term Consolidated Financial Results Presentation and Q&A
PU
02/15Dic : Transcript of FY2022 Full-Term Consolidated Financial Results Presentation and Q&A
PU
DIC : Items Not Included in Documents Delivered Concerning the Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders［337KB］

03/09/2023 | 10:15am EST
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

To our shareholders:

Items Not Included in Documents Delivered Concerning the Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

<> Financial Statements>

Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

The items listed above are posted on each website on the Internet which are described on page 3 of "Notice of Convocation" pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

DIC Corporation

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at January 1, 2022

96,557

94,468

214,665

(1,780)

403,910

Change in FY 2022

Dividends from surplus

(9,479)

(9,479)

Net income attributable to

17,610

17,610

owners of the parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(6)

(6)

Change in ownership interest

(234)

(234)

of parent due to transactions

with non-controlling interests

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total change in FY 2022

(234)

8,131

(6)

7,892

Balance at December 31, 2022

96,557

94,234

222,796

(1,785)

411,802

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Non-controlling

Total net

Deferred

Remeasurements

accumulated

difference on

currency

interests

assets

gains or losses

of defined

other

available-for-

translation

on hedges

benefit plans

comprehensive

sale securities

adjustment

income

Balance at January 1, 2022

5,449

92

(55,456)

(8,067)

(57,983)

35,081

381,008

Change in FY 2022

Dividends from surplus

(9,479)

Net income attributable to

17,610

owners of the parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(6)

Change in ownership interest

(234)

of parent due to transactions

with non-controlling interests

Net changes of items other than

(88)

602

38,170

(5,506)

33,178

(989)

32,188

shareholders' equity

Total change in FY 2022

(88)

602

38,170

(5,506)

33,178

(989)

40,080

Balance at December 31, 2022

5,360

694

(17,286)

(13,573)

(24,805)

34,091

421,088



ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Ⅰ. Notes to Significant Accounting Policies

1. Scope of Consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

169

(Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., DIC (CHINA) CO., LTD., DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Colors & Effects

USA LLC, SEIKO PMC CORPORATION, DIC INVESTMENTS JAPAN, LLC., DIC Graphics Corporation,

and others)

Change in scope of consolidation

Increase: 4 companies

Guangdong DIC TOD Resins Co., Ltd. and others (acquisition of shares, etc.)

Decrease: 3 companies

Finape S.r.l. and others (absorption-type merger, etc.)

2. Scope of Equity Method

Number of companies accounted for by the equity method 20 (TAIYO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. and others)

Change in scope of equity method

Increase: None

Decrease: None

  1. Accounting Period of Consolidated Subsidiaries
    The closing date of the consolidated subsidiaries is the same as the consolidated closing date.
  2. Accounting Policies
  1. Methods and Standards for Valuation of Significant Assets
  1. Securities Other securities
    Securities with a readily determinable market value:
    Stated at fair market value (with any unrealized gains or losses being reported directly as a component of shareholder's equity and the cost of any securities sold being computed by the moving-average method).

Securities with no readily determinable market value:

Stated at cost, with cost being determined by the moving-average method.

  1. Derivatives
    Derivatives are carried at fair value.
  2. Inventories
    Inventories are principally stated at cost, determined by the first-in,first-out method, which evaluates the amount of the inventories shown in the balance sheet by writing them down based on their decrease in profitability.



ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

  1. Method for Depreciation of Non-Current Assets
  1. Property, plant and equipment (excluding leased assets)
    DIC Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries:
    Depreciation of buildings (other than facilities attached to buildings) is calculated principally by the straight- line method. Depreciation of other property, plant and equipment is calculated by the declining-balance method. However, depreciation of facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016, is also calculated by the straight-line method.
    Consolidated foreign subsidiaries:
    Depreciation of property, plant and equipment is calculated principally by the straight-line method.

The principal useful lives are as follows:

Buildings and structures

8 - 50 years

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

3 - 11 years

  1. Intangible assets (excluding leased assets)
    Intangible assets are amortized by the straight-line method.
  2. Leased assets
    Leased assets related to finance leases that do not transfer ownership of the leased property to the lessee are depreciated on a straight-line, with the lease periods used as their useful lives and no residual value.
  3. Right-of-useassets
    Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method with a useful life determined from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term and no residual value.
  1. Standards for Provisions
  1. Allowance for doubtful accounts
    Allowance for doubtful accounts is provided mainly based on historical experience for normal receivables and on an estimate of collectability of receivables from companies in financial difficulty.
  2. Provision for bonuses
    Provision for bonuses is provided based on the estimated payments of bonuses to employees and executive officers by the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries.
  1. Retirement and Pension Plans
    Net defined benefit asset/liability is recognized for employees' and executive officers' retirement benefits. Pension assets are deducted from retirement benefit obligations, and the net amount is recognized based on the estimated amount of payment as of the balance sheet date. In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") apply a method of attributing expected retirement benefits to each period on a benefit formula basis.
    The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries amortize actuarial gains and losses in the succeeding years primarily by the straight-line method over the stated years that do not exceed the average remaining



ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

service period of the eligible employees (13 years). Past service costs are expensed in the accounting periods when they are incurred.

Consolidated foreign subsidiaries amortize actuarial gains and losses in the succeeding years primarily by the straight-line method over the stated years that do not exceed the average remaining service period of the eligible employees (5-20 years). Past service costs are amortized over 9-25 years.

Unrecognized actuarial gains and losses and unrecognized past service costs are recorded in "Remeasurements of defined benefit plans" in net assets after adjusting income tax effect.

  1. Revenue and expense recognition standards
    The Group conducts business activities in three segments, "Packaging & Graphic", "Color & Display" and "Functional Products", and mainly provide merchandise and products to domestic and overseas customers. With regard to the sales of merchandise and products in these business fields, the Group recognizes revenue at the time of delivery of merchandise or products because it considers that the customer obtains control over the merchandise or products and performance obligations are satisfied at the time of delivery of the merchandise or products.
    Revenue is recognized at the amount of consideration promised in the contract with the customer, less consideration such as returns, rebates and others, to the extent that there is a high probability of no material reversal of revenue. In regards to buy-sell transactions that fall under the buy-back agreement, the amount of raw materials at the end of the fiscal period that are provided to transaction partners is continually recognized as inventory, and the amount of supplied materials at the end of fiscal period that remain at transaction partners is recognized as buy-back obligations at the same time.
    Furthermore, transaction consideration is generally received within one year after performance obligations are satisfied and important financing components are not included.
  2. Foreign Currency Translation
    Receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rates as of the balance sheet date and any difference arising from the translation is recognized in the consolidated statement of income.
    The balance sheet accounts of the consolidated foreign subsidiaries are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rates as of the balance sheet date. Revenue and expense accounts are translated at the average rate of exchange in effect during the year. Foreign currency translation adjustments are presented as a separate component of net assets.
  3. Method for Hedge Accounting
    Hedge accounting, under which unrealized gain or loss is deferred, is adopted for derivatives that qualify as hedges. The receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the contracted rates if the forward contracts qualify for hedge accounting. If interest rate swaps qualify for hedge accounting and meet certain specific matching criteria, they will not be measured at market value; rather the differential paid or received under the swap agreements will be recognized in interest expense or income.
  4. Consolidated taxation system
    The Company and some of its subsidiaries have adopted the consolidated taxation system with the Company registered as the consolidated taxation parent company.



DIC Corporation published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 15:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
