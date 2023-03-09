DIC : Items Not Included in Documents Delivered Concerning the Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders［337KB］

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

To our shareholders:

Items Not Included in Documents Delivered Concerning the Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

<> Financial Statements>

Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

The items listed above are posted on each website on the Internet which are described on page 3 of "Notice of Convocation" pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.