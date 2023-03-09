DIC : Items Not Included in Documents Delivered Concerning the Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders［337KB］
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT
This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.
To our shareholders:
Items Not Included in Documents Delivered Concerning the Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
DIC Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at January 1, 2022
96,557
94,468
214,665
(1,780)
403,910
Change in FY 2022
Dividends from surplus
(9,479)
(9,479)
Net income attributable to
17,610
17,610
owners of the parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(6)
(6)
Change in ownership interest
(234)
(234)
of parent due to transactions
with non-controlling interests
Net changes of items other than
shareholders' equity
Total change in FY 2022
－
(234)
8,131
(6)
7,892
Balance at December 31, 2022
96,557
94,234
222,796
(1,785)
411,802
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign
Total
Non-controlling
Total net
Deferred
Remeasurements
accumulated
difference on
currency
interests
assets
gains or losses
of defined
other
available-for-
translation
on hedges
benefit plans
comprehensive
sale securities
adjustment
income
Balance at January 1, 2022
5,449
92
(55,456)
(8,067)
(57,983)
35,081
381,008
Change in FY 2022
Dividends from surplus
(9,479)
Net income attributable to
17,610
owners of the parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(6)
Change in ownership interest
(234)
of parent due to transactions
with non-controlling interests
Net changes of items other than
(88)
602
38,170
(5,506)
33,178
(989)
32,188
shareholders' equity
Total change in FY 2022
(88)
602
38,170
(5,506)
33,178
(989)
40,080
Balance at December 31, 2022
5,360
694
(17,286)
(13,573)
(24,805)
34,091
421,088
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Ⅰ. Notes to Significant Accounting Policies
1. Scope of Consolidation
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
169
(Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., DIC (CHINA) CO., LTD., DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Colors & Effects
Guangdong DIC TOD Resins Co., Ltd. and others (acquisition of shares, etc.)
Decrease: 3 companies
Finape S.r.l. and others (absorption-type merger, etc.)
2. Scope of Equity Method
Number of companies accounted for by the equity method 20 (TAIYO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. and others)
Change in scope of equity method
Increase: None
Decrease: None
Accounting Period of Consolidated Subsidiaries
The closing date of the consolidated subsidiaries is the same as the consolidated closing date.
Accounting Policies
Methods and Standards for Valuation of Significant Assets
Securities Other securities
Securities with a readily determinable market value:
Stated at fair market value (with any unrealized gains or losses being reported directly as a component of shareholder's equity and the cost of any securities sold being computed by the moving-average method).
Securities with no readily determinable market value:
Stated at cost, with cost being determined by the moving-average method.
Derivatives
Derivatives are carried at fair value.
Inventories
Inventories are principally stated at cost, determined by the first-in,first-out method, which evaluates the amount of the inventories shown in the balance sheet by writing them down based on their decrease in profitability.
Method for Depreciation of Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment (excluding leased assets)
DIC Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries:
Depreciation of buildings (other than facilities attached to buildings) is calculated principally by the straight- line method. Depreciation of other property, plant and equipment is calculated by the declining-balance method. However, depreciation of facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016, is also calculated by the straight-line method.
Consolidated foreign subsidiaries:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment is calculated principally by the straight-line method.
The principal useful lives are as follows:
Buildings and structures
8 - 50 years
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
3 - 11 years
Intangible assets (excluding leased assets)
Intangible assets are amortized by the straight-line method.
Leased assets
Leased assets related to finance leases that do not transfer ownership of the leased property to the lessee are depreciated on a straight-line, with the lease periods used as their useful lives and no residual value.
Right-of-useassets
Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method with a useful life determined from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term and no residual value.
Standards for Provisions
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Allowance for doubtful accounts is provided mainly based on historical experience for normal receivables and on an estimate of collectability of receivables from companies in financial difficulty.
Provision for bonuses
Provision for bonuses is provided based on the estimated payments of bonuses to employees and executive officers by the Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries.
Retirement and Pension Plans
Net defined benefit asset/liability is recognized for employees' and executive officers' retirement benefits. Pension assets are deducted from retirement benefit obligations, and the net amount is recognized based on the estimated amount of payment as of the balance sheet date. In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") apply a method of attributing expected retirement benefits to each period on a benefit formula basis.
The Company and its consolidated domestic subsidiaries amortize actuarial gains and losses in the succeeding years primarily by the straight-line method over the stated years that do not exceed the average remaining
service period of the eligible employees (13 years). Past service costs are expensed in the accounting periods when they are incurred.
Consolidated foreign subsidiaries amortize actuarial gains and losses in the succeeding years primarily by the straight-line method over the stated years that do not exceed the average remaining service period of the eligible employees (5-20 years). Past service costs are amortized over 9-25 years.
Unrecognized actuarial gains and losses and unrecognized past service costs are recorded in "Remeasurements of defined benefit plans" in net assets after adjusting income tax effect.
Revenue and expense recognition standards
The Group conducts business activities in three segments, "Packaging & Graphic", "Color & Display" and "Functional Products", and mainly provide merchandise and products to domestic and overseas customers. With regard to the sales of merchandise and products in these business fields, the Group recognizes revenue at the time of delivery of merchandise or products because it considers that the customer obtains control over the merchandise or products and performance obligations are satisfied at the time of delivery of the merchandise or products.
Revenue is recognized at the amount of consideration promised in the contract with the customer, less consideration such as returns, rebates and others, to the extent that there is a high probability of no material reversal of revenue. In regards to buy-sell transactions that fall under the buy-back agreement, the amount of raw materials at the end of the fiscal period that are provided to transaction partners is continually recognized as inventory, and the amount of supplied materials at the end of fiscal period that remain at transaction partners is recognized as buy-back obligations at the same time.
Furthermore, transaction consideration is generally received within one year after performance obligations are satisfied and important financing components are not included.
Foreign Currency Translation
Receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rates as of the balance sheet date and any difference arising from the translation is recognized in the consolidated statement of income.
The balance sheet accounts of the consolidated foreign subsidiaries are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rates as of the balance sheet date. Revenue and expense accounts are translated at the average rate of exchange in effect during the year. Foreign currency translation adjustments are presented as a separate component of net assets.
Method for Hedge Accounting
Hedge accounting, under which unrealized gain or loss is deferred, is adopted for derivatives that qualify as hedges. The receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the contracted rates if the forward contracts qualify for hedge accounting. If interest rate swaps qualify for hedge accounting and meet certain specific matching criteria, they will not be measured at market value; rather the differential paid or received under the swap agreements will be recognized in interest expense or income.
Consolidated taxation system
The Company and some of its subsidiaries have adopted the consolidated taxation system with the Company registered as the consolidated taxation parent company.