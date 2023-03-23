DIC : Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)” Report
03/23/2023 | 11:30pm EDT
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT
This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.
March 24, 2023
Company name
Representative
Kaoru Ino
Representative Director
President and CEO
(Securities code: 4631)
Contact
Hirotaka Komine
General Manager
Corporate Communications Department
(Tel.: +81-3-6733-3033)
[Updated] Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's "Consolidated Financial Results for the
Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" Report
DIC Corporation today announced the partial amendment of its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" report, which was published on February 14, 2023, as outlined below. In addition, the numerical data (XBRL data) has also been amended and submitted.
1. Reason for amendment
In the course of preparing DIC's Annual Securities Report, subsequent to the publication of its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" report, errors were found in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Accordingly, necessary changes have been made.
2. Details
Changes are underlined.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
(Before the change)
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash equivalents
(used in) operating activities
(used in) investing activities
(used in) financing activities
at the end of the period
JPY (million)
JPY (million)
JPY (million)
JPY (million)
FY2022
12,027
-77,252
83,948
62,560
FY2021
44,812
-147,612
99,549
37,572
(After the change)
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash equivalents
(used in) operating activities
(used in) investing activities
(used in) financing activities
at the end of the period
JPY (million)
JPY (million)
JPY (million)
JPY (million)
FY2022
7,935
-73,160
83,948
62,560
FY2021
44,812
-147,612
99,549
37,572
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Before the change)
(Millions of yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Income before income taxes
32,112
35,179
Depreciation and amortization
37,394
47,126
Amortization of goodwill
656
1,666
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,386)
(60)
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
632
(660)
Interest and dividends income
(1,624)
(2,433)
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(2,943)
(2,368)
Interest expenses
2,176
4,512
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets
2,657
1,450
Impairment losses
1,563
1,107
Loss (gain) on sales of shares and investments in capital of
(769)
－
subsidiaries and affiliates
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
－
(445)
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
(15,963)
4,318
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(34,348)
(55,521)
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
34,261
(764)
Other, net
2,676
(5,549)
Subtotal
57,093
27,557
Interest and dividends income received
3,358
3,772
Interest expenses paid
(1,963)
(4,444)
Income taxes paid
(13,676)
(14,857)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
44,812
12,027
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(402)
(2,173)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
3,433
2,065
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(35,935)
(42,299)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
909
1,383
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,706)
(7,190)
Purchase of shares and investments in capital of subsidiaries
(124,095)
(30,732)
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Proceeds from sales of shares and investments in capital of
11,618
2
subsidiaries and affiliates
Purchase of investment securities
(142)
(325)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities
1,589
749
Proceeds from sales of businesses
95
－
Payments for transfer of businesses
－
(16)
Other, net
(1,975)
1,285
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(147,612)
(77,252)
(Millions of yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
(650)
13,715
Increase (decrease) in commercial papers
－
30,000
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
89,070
127,913
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(36,277)
(49,623)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
60,000
－
Redemption of bonds
－
(20,000)
Cash dividends paid
(9,479)
(9,479)
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(1,475)
(681)
Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares
20
(6)
Purchase of shares and investments in capital of subsidiaries
－
(1,999)
not resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Repayments of lease liabilities
(1,223)
(5,807)
Other, net
(438)
(85)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
99,549
83,948
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(531)
6,265
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,782)
24,989
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
41,354
37,572
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
37,572
62,560
(After the change)
(Millions of yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Income before income taxes
32,112
35,179
Depreciation and amortization
37,394
47,126
Amortization of goodwill
656
1,666
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,386)
(60)
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
632
(660)
Interest and dividends income
(1,624)
(2,433)
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(2,943)
(2,368)
Interest expenses
2,176
4,512
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets
2,657
1,450
Impairment losses
1,563
1,107
Loss (gain) on sales of shares and investments in capital of
(769)
－
subsidiaries and affiliates
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
－
(445)
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
(15,963)
4,318
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(34,348)
(55,521)
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
34,261
(764)
Other, net
2,676
(9,641)
Subtotal
57,093
23,465
Interest and dividends income received
3,358
3,772
Interest expenses paid
(1,963)
(4,444)
Income taxes paid
(13,676)
(14,857)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
44,812
7,935
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(402)
(2,173)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
3,433
2,065
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(35,935)
(40,817)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
909
1,383
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,706)
(4,580)
Purchase of shares and investments in capital of subsidiaries
(124,095)
(30,732)
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Proceeds from sales of shares and investments in capital of
11,618
2
subsidiaries and affiliates
Purchase of investment securities
(142)
(325)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities
1,589
749
Proceeds from sales of businesses
95
－
Payments for transfer of businesses
－
(16)
Other, net
(1,975)
1,285
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities