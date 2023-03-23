Advanced search
    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:48:18 2023-03-24 am EDT
2306.00 JPY   -0.04%
03/23Dic : Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)” Report
PU
03/22DIC and Debut Commence Joint Business Development of Polyphenols for the Cosmetics and Nutrition Industries Using Innovative Biotechnology
BU
03/22DIC Corporation and Debut Commence Joint Business Development of Polyphenols for the Cosmetics and Nutrition Industries Using Innovative Biotechnology
CI
DIC : Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" Report

03/23/2023 | 11:30pm EDT
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

March 24, 2023

Company name

Representative

Kaoru Ino

Representative Director

President and CEO

(Securities code: 4631)

Contact

Hirotaka Komine

General Manager

Corporate Communications Department

(Tel.: +81-3-6733-3033)

[Updated] Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's "Consolidated Financial Results for the

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" Report

DIC Corporation today announced the partial amendment of its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" report, which was published on February 14, 2023, as outlined below. In addition, the numerical data (XBRL data) has also been amended and submitted.

1. Reason for amendment

In the course of preparing DIC's Annual Securities Report, subsequent to the publication of its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" report, errors were found in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Accordingly, necessary changes have been made.

2. Details

Changes are underlined.

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

(Before the change)

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash equivalents

(used in) operating activities

(used in) investing activities

(used in) financing activities

at the end of the period

JPY (million)

JPY (million)

JPY (million)

JPY (million)

FY2022

12,027

-77,252

83,948

62,560

FY2021

44,812

-147,612

99,549

37,572

(After the change)

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash equivalents

(used in) operating activities

(used in) investing activities

(used in) financing activities

at the end of the period

JPY (million)

JPY (million)

JPY (million)

JPY (million)

FY2022

7,935

-73,160

83,948

62,560

FY2021

44,812

-147,612

99,549

37,572

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Before the change)

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Income before income taxes

32,112

35,179

Depreciation and amortization

37,394

47,126

Amortization of goodwill

656

1,666

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,386)

(60)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

632

(660)

Interest and dividends income

(1,624)

(2,433)

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(2,943)

(2,368)

Interest expenses

2,176

4,512

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets

2,657

1,450

Impairment losses

1,563

1,107

Loss (gain) on sales of shares and investments in capital of

(769)

subsidiaries and affiliates

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(445)

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

(15,963)

4,318

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(34,348)

(55,521)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

34,261

(764)

Other, net

2,676

(5,549)

Subtotal

57,093

27,557

Interest and dividends income received

3,358

3,772

Interest expenses paid

(1,963)

(4,444)

Income taxes paid

(13,676)

(14,857)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

44,812

12,027

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(402)

(2,173)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

3,433

2,065

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(35,935)

(42,299)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

909

1,383

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,706)

(7,190)

Purchase of shares and investments in capital of subsidiaries

(124,095)

(30,732)

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Proceeds from sales of shares and investments in capital of

11,618

2

subsidiaries and affiliates

Purchase of investment securities

(142)

(325)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities

1,589

749

Proceeds from sales of businesses

95

Payments for transfer of businesses

(16)

Other, net

(1,975)

1,285

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(147,612)

(77,252)

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(650)

13,715

Increase (decrease) in commercial papers

30,000

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

89,070

127,913

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(36,277)

(49,623)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

60,000

Redemption of bonds

(20,000)

Cash dividends paid

(9,479)

(9,479)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(1,475)

(681)

Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares

20

(6)

Purchase of shares and investments in capital of subsidiaries

(1,999)

not resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Repayments of lease liabilities

(1,223)

(5,807)

Other, net

(438)

(85)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

99,549

83,948

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(531)

6,265

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,782)

24,989

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

41,354

37,572

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

37,572

62,560

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

(After the change)

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Income before income taxes

32,112

35,179

Depreciation and amortization

37,394

47,126

Amortization of goodwill

656

1,666

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,386)

(60)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

632

(660)

Interest and dividends income

(1,624)

(2,433)

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(2,943)

(2,368)

Interest expenses

2,176

4,512

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-current assets

2,657

1,450

Impairment losses

1,563

1,107

Loss (gain) on sales of shares and investments in capital of

(769)

subsidiaries and affiliates

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(445)

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

(15,963)

4,318

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(34,348)

(55,521)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

34,261

(764)

Other, net

2,676

(9,641)

Subtotal

57,093

23,465

Interest and dividends income received

3,358

3,772

Interest expenses paid

(1,963)

(4,444)

Income taxes paid

(13,676)

(14,857)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

44,812

7,935

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(402)

(2,173)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

3,433

2,065

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(35,935)

(40,817)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

909

1,383

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,706)

(4,580)

Purchase of shares and investments in capital of subsidiaries

(124,095)

(30,732)

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Proceeds from sales of shares and investments in capital of

11,618

2

subsidiaries and affiliates

Purchase of investment securities

(142)

(325)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities

1,589

749

Proceeds from sales of businesses

95

Payments for transfer of businesses

(16)

Other, net

(1,975)

1,285

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(147,612)

(73,160)

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 03:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
