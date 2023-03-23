DIC : Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)” Report

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

March 24, 2023

Company name Representative Kaoru Ino Representative Director President and CEO (Securities code: 4631) Contact Hirotaka Komine General Manager Corporate Communications Department (Tel.: +81-3-6733-3033)

[Updated] Notice Regarding the Partial Amendment of DIC's "Consolidated Financial Results for the

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" Report

DIC Corporation today announced the partial amendment of its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" report, which was published on February 14, 2023, as outlined below. In addition, the numerical data (XBRL data) has also been amended and submitted.

1. Reason for amendment

In the course of preparing DIC's Annual Securities Report, subsequent to the publication of its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)" report, errors were found in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Accordingly, necessary changes have been made.

2. Details

Changes are underlined.