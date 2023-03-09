DIC : Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders［2,186KB］
Notice of Convocation
of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be streamed live on the internet to enable shareholders to v i e w t h e p r o c e e d i n g s remotely.
Shareholders may also submit questions in advance via the internet, which they are encouraged to do.
Please note that this is an unofﬁcial English translation of the Japanese Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and is provided for your reference and convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. The original Japanese version of the Notice of Convocation is the sole ofﬁcial version.
Measures to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19
Shareholders choosing not to attend the meeting in person are requested to exercise their voting rights in advance in writing (by mail) or via the internet, as outlined on pages 5 and 6.
The meeting will be streamed live on the internet.
Depending on conditions at the time, shareholders choosing to attend the meeting in person may be asked to take preventative measures, including wearing masks and using the alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Any other notiﬁcations or advisories regarding signiﬁcant changes to plans for the convening of the meeting will be posted on the Company's website.
The understanding and cooperation of all shareholders is greatly appreciated.
To Our Shareholders
Let me begin by conveying my appreciation to shareholders for their ongoing support.
In ﬁscal year 2022, we launched a new long-term management plan, DIC Vision 2030, under our redeﬁned vision statement, which seeks to communicate our image of DIC as an organization that improves the human condition by safely delivering color and comfort for sustainable prosperity, anchored by our evolving "Color & Comfort" brand slogan. In this context, we continued to promote ambitious business portfolio transformation and sustainability strategies, with the goal of providing solutions that contribute broadly to society, including by realizing carbon neutrality, guided by our long-term vision for society.
The global economy was buffeted during the period by both the lingering impact of COVID-19 and escalating geopolitical risks. The year was indeed a test of our determination to conduct our businesses in line with our basic policy of providing greater social beneﬁts that enhance shareholder value and build long-term corporate value.
As we embark on the second year of DIC Vision 2030, it is crucial that we clarify our fundamental mission to maximize the beneﬁts DIC provides to society. This means recommitting ourselves to always acting with integrity, placing an equal priority on the ampliﬁcation of social value by working to contribute to a society that is increasingly green, digital and quality of life (QOL)-oriented. We will address this challenge by advancing our two core strategies of Value Transformation, which focuses on strengthening our corporate structure through qualitative reforms of businesses, and New Pillar Creation, which emphasizes the creation of new businesses in response to environment, safety and health (ESH)-related issues and social changes, in ﬁve priority business areas identiﬁed with a long-term perspective.
For ﬁscal year 2022, we are proposing a year-end dividend of 50 yen per share, which is unchanged from our original forecast. As a result, the annual dividend will be 100 yen per share.
In all our efforts we look forward to the continued support and guidance of our shareholders.
Kaoru Ino
Representative Director
Notice of Convocation
March 14, 2023
To Our Shareholders,
(Registered Ofﬁce
)
35-58, Sakashita 3-chome,Itabashi-ku, Tokyo
(Corporate Headquarters)
7-20, Nihonbashi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Kaoru Ino, RepresentativeDirector
Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DIC Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has adopted measures for the electronic provision of the information that comprises the contents of the Reference Documents for the Exercise of Voting Rights ("electronic-format materials"). Please access and review these materials, which are available on the Company's website at "Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
In addition to the Company's website, these electronic-format materials are available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To access and review these materials, please input search criteria (the Company's name or securities identiﬁcation code), select "Basic Information" and then go to "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be streamed live on the internet.
If you choose not to attend the meeting, upon review of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (pages7-22),please exercise your voting rights in advance in writing (by mail) or via the internetin accordance with the Guidance Notes on the Exercise of Voting Rights (pages 5 and 6)by 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (Japan time).
Date and Time
10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023 (Japan time)
1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 125th Fiscal Year (January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022)
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 125th Fiscal Year (January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022)
Matters to be Resolved:
Proposal 1.Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2.Election of 9 Directors
Proposal 3.Election of 2 Audit & Supervisory Board Members
DIC Corporation
Matters Decided upon Convocation of the General Meeting
(1) If you exercise your voting rights redundantly both by mail and via the internet or other electromagnetic means, the vote cast via the internet or other electromagnetic means shall be considered the valid vote.
(2) If you exercise your voting rights on the same agenda more than once via the internet or other electromagnetic means, the latest vote cast shall be considered the valid vote.
(3) If you have not indicated your approval or disapproval of any particular proposal on the Exercise of Voting Rights form that you have submitted, you will be deemed to have voted to approve in the case of a Company proposal and to disapprove in the case of a shareholder proposal.
In the event of any revisions to the electronic-format materials, a notice to that effect will be posted on the website shown on page 3 of this Notice of Convocation along with the relevant text before and after revision.
The Company delivers a printed copy of the electronic-format materials, excluding "Items Not Included in Documents Delivered" below, to shareholders who have requested delivery. Shareholders who have not requested document delivery but wish to do so from next year forward are asked to access the website below.
Pursuant to applicable laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are posted on the website shown on page 3 and so are not included in the printed copy of the materials delivered to shareholders who have requested a printed copy.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets ② Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ③ Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets ④ Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Accordingly, the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested a printed copy are a portion of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board and the Accounting Auditor when preparing the audit report.