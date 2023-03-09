DIC : Notice of Convocation of the 125th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders［2,186KB］

To Our Shareholders

Let me begin by conveying my appreciation to shareholders for their ongoing support.

In ﬁscal year 2022, we launched a new long-term management plan, DIC Vision 2030, under our redeﬁned vision statement, which seeks to communicate our image of DIC as an organization that improves the human condition by safely delivering color and comfort for sustainable prosperity, anchored by our evolving "Color & Comfort" brand slogan. In this context, we continued to promote ambitious business portfolio transformation and sustainability strategies, with the goal of providing solutions that contribute broadly to society, including by realizing carbon neutrality, guided by our long-term vision for society.

The global economy was buffeted during the period by both the lingering impact of COVID-19 and escalating geopolitical risks. The year was indeed a test of our determination to conduct our businesses in line with our basic policy of providing greater social beneﬁts that enhance shareholder value and build long-term corporate value.

As we embark on the second year of DIC Vision 2030, it is crucial that we clarify our fundamental mission to maximize the beneﬁts DIC provides to society. This means recommitting ourselves to always acting with integrity, placing an equal priority on the ampliﬁcation of social value by working to contribute to a society that is increasingly green, digital and quality of life (QOL)-oriented. We will address this challenge by advancing our two core strategies of Value Transformation, which focuses on strengthening our corporate structure through qualitative reforms of businesses, and New Pillar Creation, which emphasizes the creation of new businesses in response to environment, safety and health (ESH)-related issues and social changes, in ﬁve priority business areas identiﬁed with a long-term perspective.

For ﬁscal year 2022, we are proposing a year-end dividend of 50 yen per share, which is unchanged from our original forecast. As a result, the annual dividend will be 100 yen per share.

In all our efforts we look forward to the continued support and guidance of our shareholders.

Kaoru Ino