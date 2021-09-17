Log in
    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DIC : Notification of Rescindment of Temporary Suspension of ISO 9001 Certification for the Chiba and Hokuriku Plants

09/17/2021 | 04:22am EDT
As announced in its 'March 18, 2021, press release titled 'Notification Regarding Temporary Suspension of ISO 9001 Certification for the Chiba and Hokuriku Plants,' DIC announced that a special audit conducted by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Ltd. (LRQA) had resulted in LRQA notifying the Company of the temporary suspension of ISO 9001:2015 and JIS Q 9001:2015 certification for the Chiba and Hokuriku plants, effective from the date of the release. On September 16, 2021, DIC received notification from LRQA that this temporary suspension had been rescinded based on the results of another audit.
Please refer to attached PDF file for details.

With regard to the quality check improprieties that resulted in the recent temporary suspension of ISO 9001 certification at the two plants, DIC sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or concern caused to customers and other related parties. The Company pledges to continue taking corrective actions to improve its quality management system, as well as to prevent recurrence, to restore customers' trust.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 844 B 7 680 M 7 680 M
Net income 2021 23 167 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2021 391 B 3 558 M 3 558 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 313 B 2 852 M 2 847 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 20 242
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart DIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 305,00 JPY
Average target price 3 307,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kaoru Ino President & Representative Director
Shuji Furuta CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Masayuki Saito Chairman
Kiyotaka Kawashima Managing Executive Officer & Senior GM-Technology
Toshiro Ariga Executive Officer, Senior General Manager-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIC CORPORATION26.92%2 852
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.11.48%1 837
ANSHAN HIFICHEM CO., LTD.29.57%1 072
SAKATA INX CORPORATION6.39%651
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED41.13%644
SUZHOU KINGSWOOD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.11%377