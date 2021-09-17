DIC : Notification of Rescindment of Temporary Suspension of ISO 9001 Certification for the Chiba and Hokuriku Plants

As announced in its 'March 18, 2021, press release titled 'Notification Regarding Temporary Suspension of ISO 9001 Certification for the Chiba and Hokuriku Plants,' DIC announced that a special audit conducted by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Ltd. (LRQA) had resulted in LRQA notifying the Company of the temporary suspension of ISO 9001:2015 and JIS Q 9001:2015 certification for the Chiba and Hokuriku plants, effective from the date of the release. On September 16, 2021, DIC received notification from LRQA that this temporary suspension had been rescinded based on the results of another audit.

With regard to the quality check improprieties that resulted in the recent temporary suspension of ISO 9001 certification at the two plants, DIC sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or concern caused to customers and other related parties. The Company pledges to continue taking corrective actions to improve its quality management system, as well as to prevent recurrence, to restore customers' trust.