DIC : Q2 2022 Presentation Material

Forecast for operating income has been revised down;
Forecast for annual dividends per share remains unchanged
Although shipments for certain products and regions showed signs of stagnation, hindered by falling automobile production and the impact of pandemic lockdowns in the People's Republic of China (PRC), efforts to adjust sales prices across all segments led to a sharp increase in consolidated net sales. In the Color & Display segment, the margin of improvement in net sales was boosted by the addition of sales from the C&E pigments business, formerly the Colors & Effects business of Germany's BASF SE.
The depreciation of the yen over the first half also contributed to the increase in sales.
Operating income was down as efforts to adjust sales prices to pass on increases in raw materials, logistics and energy costs fell short. The C&E pigments business shifted into the black as shipment delays-caused by the fact that it took some time to build a logistics configuration following the business' integration-were resolved.
Owing to the progress of ongoing efforts to adjust sales prices to counter elevated raw materials, logistics, and energy costs, and to a reassessment of assumed currency exchange rates, the forecast for consolidated net sales has been revised upward, to ¥1,100.0 billion.
Given trends in Groupwide attempts to modify sales prices, as well as recent results in the Packaging & Graphic segment, operating income has been revised down to ¥50.0billion.
The forecast for dividends remains unchanged at ¥100.00 per share.
The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022, ended June30, 2022.
3
Consolidated statement of income
(Billion yen)
2021
2022
Change
% Change
% Change on
a local currency
6 Months
6 Months
baisis
Net sales
391.8
521.4
129.6
+ 33.1%
+ 26.8%
Cost of sales
(301.1)
(415.4)
-114.3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(63.4)
(82.0)
-18.7
Operating income
27.3
24.0
-3.3
-12.2%
-10.2%
Operating margin
7.0%
4.6%
-
Interest expenses
(0.4)
(0.9)
-0.5
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
0.9
1.0
0.1
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
0.5
2.1
1.6
Other, net
0.0
0.0
-0.0
Ordinary income
28.2
26.2
-2.1
-7.4%
ー
Extraordinary income
1.1
1.3
0.2
Extraordinary losses
(7.1)
(3.5)
3.6
Income before income taxes
22.2
24.0
1.7
Income taxes
(5.0)
(8.8)
-3.8
Net income
17.2
15.1
-2.1
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1.2)
(0.7)
0.4
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
16.0
14.4
-1.6
-10.2%
ー
EBITDA*¹
38.2
47.4
9.2
+ 24.2%
ー
Extraordinary income and loss
Extraordinary income Gain on sales ofnon-currentassets Gain on sales of investment securities Gain on sales of subsidiaries' and affiliates' securities Extraordinary losses Impairment losses Loss on disposal ofnon-currentassets Severance costs Loss on withdrawal from businessAcquisition-relatedexpenses*²
*²Acquisition of the C&E pigments business
■ Average rate
2021
2022
6 Months
6 Months
YEN/US$
107.68
123.25
YEN/EUR
129.63
134.89
2021
2022
6 Months
6 Months
0.30.9
0.4
0.8
-
(1.0)
(1.2)(1.0)
(0.2)
(0.9)
(0.5)
(5.7)-
*¹ EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization