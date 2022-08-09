Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  DIC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4631   JP3493400000

DIC CORPORATION

(4631)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50 2022-08-09 pm EDT
2474.00 JPY   +0.90%
DIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Japan GAAP)
DIC : Q2 2022 Presentation Material
DIC : GLOBINEX® W-1810-BIO 100% Biomass-Based Polyester Plasticizer Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Accreditation
DIC : Q2 2022 Presentation Material

08/09/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
4631.T : Tokyo Stock Exchange

DIC Corporation

Consolidated Financial Results FY2022: Six Months Ended June 30

August 2022

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1

Highlights

FY2022 six months results

Net sales

¥521.4billion YoY 33.1

Operating income

¥24.0billion

YoY -12.2

FY2022 forecasts

  • Forecast for net sales has been revised upward;
  • Forecast for operating income has been revised down;
  • Forecast for annual dividends per share remains unchanged
  • Although shipments for certain products and regions showed signs of stagnation, hindered by falling automobile production and the impact of pandemic lockdowns in the People's Republic of China (PRC), efforts to adjust sales prices across all segments led to a sharp increase in consolidated net sales. In the Color & Display segment, the margin of improvement in net sales was boosted by the addition of sales from the C&E pigments business, formerly the Colors & Effects business of Germany's BASF SE.
  • The depreciation of the yen over the first half also contributed to the increase in sales.
  • Operating income was down as efforts to adjust sales prices to pass on increases in raw materials, logistics and energy costs fell short. The C&E pigments business shifted into the black as shipment delays-caused by the fact that it took some time to build a logistics configuration following the business' integration-were resolved.
  • Owing to the progress of ongoing efforts to adjust sales prices to counter elevated raw materials, logistics, and energy costs, and to a reassessment of assumed currency exchange rates, the forecast for consolidated net sales has been revised upward, to ¥1,100.0 billion.
  • Given trends in Groupwide attempts to modify sales prices, as well as recent results in the Packaging & Graphic segment, operating income has been revised down to ¥50.0billion.
  • The forecast for dividends remains unchanged at ¥100.00 per share.

The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022, ended June30, 2022.

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

Quarterly trends in segment results

Net sales

(Billion yen)

Operating income

Packaging & Graphic

(Billion yen)

Color & Display

Functional Products

Others, Corporate and eliminations

Progress toward full-term operating income forecast (¥50.0 billion)

3M

6M

9M

FY

2022（％）

23.4

47.9

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Note: The figure above each graph bar includes Others and Corporate and eliminations and thus differs from the height of the bar.

3

Consolidated statement of income

(Billion yen)

2021

2022

Change

% Change

% Change on

a local currency

6 Months

6 Months

baisis

Net sales

391.8

521.4

129.6

+ 33.1%

+ 26.8%

Cost of sales

(301.1)

(415.4)

-114.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(63.4)

(82.0)

-18.7

Operating income

27.3

24.0

-3.3

-12.2%

-10.2%

Operating margin

7.0%

4.6%

-

Interest expenses

(0.4)

(0.9)

-0.5

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates

0.9

1.0

0.1

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

0.5

2.1

1.6

Other, net

0.0

0.0

-0.0

Ordinary income

28.2

26.2

-2.1

-7.4%

Extraordinary income

1.1

1.3

0.2

Extraordinary losses

(7.1)

(3.5)

3.6

Income before income taxes

22.2

24.0

1.7

Income taxes

(5.0)

(8.8)

-3.8

Net income

17.2

15.1

-2.1

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.2)

(0.7)

0.4

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

16.0

14.4

-1.6

-10.2%

EBITDA*¹

38.2

47.4

9.2

+ 24.2%

Extraordinary income and loss

Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-currentassets Gain on sales of investment securities Gain on sales of subsidiaries' and affiliates' securities Extraordinary losses Impairment losses Loss on disposal of non-currentassets Severance costs Loss on withdrawal from business Acquisition-relatedexpenses*²

*²Acquisition of the C&E pigments business

Average rate

2021

2022

6 Months

6 Months

YEN/US$

107.68

123.25

YEN/EUR

129.63

134.89

2021

2022

6 Months

6 Months

0.30.9

  • 0.4

0.8

-

  • (1.0)
    (1.2)(1.0)

(0.2)

(0.9)

  • (0.5)
    (5.7)-

*¹ EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4

Operating income variance

  • In the C&E pigments business, shipments of pigments for coatings and plastics were sluggish due to declining demand in Europe, but operating income was in line with the forecast.
  • Shipments for certain products and regions showed signs of stagnation, hindered by falling automobile production and the impact of pandemic lockdowns in the PRC.
  • Despite ongoing efforts to adjust sales prices with the aim of passing on raw materials, logistics and energy costs, such attempts struggled to keep pace.

Billion yen

27.3

24.0

+ 2.8

-1.6

-37.4

-4.4

+ 37.9

-0.6

C&E

Sales

Raw

Costs

Sales

Forex

volume &

materials

prices

& others

product

prices

mix

2021

2022

2Q

2Q

COPYRIGHT © DIC CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DIC Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
