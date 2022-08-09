DIC : Q2 2022 Presentation Material

Although shipments for certain products and regions showed signs of stagnation, hindered by falling automobile production and the impact of pandemic lockdowns in the People's Republic of China (PRC), efforts to adjust sales prices across all segments led to a sharp increase in consolidated net sales. In the Color & Display segment, the margin of improvement in net sales was boosted by the addition of sales from the C&E pigments business, formerly the Colors & Effects business of Germany's BASF SE.

The depreciation of the yen over the first half also contributed to the increase in sales.

Operating income was down as efforts to adjust sales prices to pass on increases in raw materials, logistics and energy costs fell short. The C&E pigments business shifted into the black as shipment delays-caused by the fact that it took some time to build a logistics configuration following the business' integration-were resolved.

Owing to the progress of ongoing efforts to adjust sales prices to counter elevated raw materials, logistics, and energy costs, and to a reassessment of assumed currency exchange rates, the forecast for consolidated net sales has been revised upward, to ¥1,100.0 billion.

Given trends in Groupwide attempts to modify sales prices, as well as recent results in the Packaging & Graphic segment, operating income has been revised down to ¥50.0billion.