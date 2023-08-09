4631.T : Tokyo Stock Exchange
DIC Corporation
Consolidated Financial Results FY2023: Six Months Ended June 30
August 2023
Highlights
FY2023 six months results
Net sales
¥515.3 billion
YoY -1.2％
Operating income
¥10.0 billion
YoY -58.4％
FY2023 forecasts
- Forecasts for net sales and operating income have been revised down.
- Forecast for annual dividends
per share has been revised to ¥80.00.
- In the Color & Display segment, pigments were affected by slowing economic growth in Europe, a leading market for these products, as a result of which shipments declined.
- Sluggish demand and inventory adjustments were seen in multiple industries, pushing down shipments. In the Functional Products segment, in particular, sales volume for digital materials, used primarily in electrical and electronics equipment and in displays, was down, while shipments of industrial materials,* used primarily in mobility solutions, languished as the resolution of inventory adjustments across the supply chain was delayed.
- DIC uses the term "industrial materials" to describe products for use in mobility solutions, namely, automobiles, railroads and shipping, and for general industrial applications such as construction equipment and industrial machinery.
- Operating income fell. This was due largely to sinking shipments of pigments for coatings and for plastics, as well as high-value-added products, notably digital materials and materials used in mobility solutions.
- With a recovery in demand now expected to take longer than initially anticipated, forecasts for full-term consolidated net sales and operating income have been revised downward, to ¥1,060.0 billion and ¥25.0 billion, respectively.
- The forecast for annual cash dividends per share has been revised to ¥80.00, consisting of an interim dividend of ¥50.00 and a year-end dividend of ¥30.00.
The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023.
Year-on-year changes in quarterly shipments of principal products by segment
Packaging & Graphic（Packaging inks, Publication inks*）
2022
2023
Jan-MarApr-Jun
Jul-Sep
Oct-Dec
Jan-MarApr-Jun
+0％
-0％
-4％
-9％
-8％
-10%
•
Shipments stagnated, as rising prices led to sluggish demand for consumer
goods.
•
The People's Republic of China (PRC) saw a gradual recovery in sales volume,
but demand in the Americas and Europe remained weak.
* Includes news inks
Color & Display（Pigments*）
2022
Jan-MarApr-JunJul-SepOct-Dec
-5％ -11％ -19％ -28％
2023
Jan-MarApr-Jun
-18％ -17%
•
Shipments shrank overall, owing to a decrease in demand resulting from slowing
economic growth in Europe, a primary market, and moves by customers to
curtail inventories.
•
Shipments of pigments for displays recovered to a normal level, as display
manufacturers completed inventory adjustments.
* The results of the C&E pigments business are excluded from year-on-year calculations for fiscal year 2022
but included in those for fiscal year 2023.
Functional Products（Performance Materials products*）
2022
2023
Jan-Mar
Apr-Jun
Jul-Sep
Oct-Dec
Jan-MarApr-Jun
-6％
-6％
-5％
-10％
-15％
-10%
•
Shipments of epoxy resins and other digital materials declined, as conditions in
the semiconductor market deteriorated sharply.
•
In the area of industrial materials, used primarily in mobility solutions, shipments
languished, despite signs of a recovery in automobile production, as the
resolution of inventories across the supply chain was delayed.
* The results of listed subsidiaries, Guangdong TOD, acquired in July 2022, and PCAS Canada,
acquired in June 2023, are excluded.
Consolidated statement of income
(Billion yen)
2022
2023
Change
% Change
6 Months
6 Months
Net sales
521.4
515.3
-6.1
-1.2%
Cost of sales
(415.4)
(420.6)
-5.2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(82.0)
(84.7)
-2.7
Operating income
24.0
10.0
-14.0
-58.4%
Operating margin
4.6%
1.9%
-
Interest expenses
(0.9)
(2.4)
-1.6
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
1.0
0.9
-0.1
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
2.1
(1.0)
-3.1
Other, net
0.0
(0.3)
-0.3
Ordinary income
26.2
7.1
-19.0
-72.7%
Extraordinary income
1.3
0.5
-0.8
Extraordinary losses
(3.5)
(2.3)
1.1
Income before income taxes
24.0
5.3
-18.7
Income taxes
(8.8)
(4.0)
4.8
Net income
15.1
1.3
-13.8
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.7)
(0.3)
0.4
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
14.4
1.0
-13.4
-93.1%
EBITDA*
47.4
32.8
-14.6
-30.8%
- Change on a local currency baisis
-5.5%
-58.3%
ー
ー
ー
Extraordinary income and losses
2022
2023
6 Months
6 Months
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
0.9
0.5
Gain on sales of investment securities
0.4
-
Extraordinary losses
Impairment losses
(1.0)
(0.9)
Severance costs
(0.9)
(0.8)
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
(1.0)
(0.6)
Loss on withdrawal from business
(0.5)
-
■ Average rate
2022
2023
6 Months
6 Months
Yen/US$
123.25
135.88
Yen/EUR
134.89
146.91
* EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill
Operating income variance
- Shipments of pigments fell sharply, owing to slowing economic growth in Europe, a principal market for these products. Additionally, the product mix deteriorated as a result of a decline in shipments of high-value-added products used in electrical and electronics equipment and in mobility solutions.
24.0
（Billion yen）
+29.3 +0.3
10.0
-23.6
-17.0
-3.0
2022
Sales
Raw
Costs
Sales
Forex
2023
2Q
volume &
materials
prices
& others
2Q
product mix
prices
