In the Color & Display segment, pigments were affected by slowing economic growth in Europe, a leading market for these products, as a result of which shipments declined.

Sluggish demand and inventory adjustments were seen in multiple industries, pushing down shipments. In the Functional Products segment, in particular, sales volume for digital materials, used primarily in electrical and electronics equipment and in displays, was down, while shipments of industrial materials,* used primarily in mobility solutions, languished as the resolution of inventory adjustments across the supply chain was delayed.

DIC uses the term "industrial materials" to describe products for use in mobility solutions, namely, automobiles, railroads and shipping, and for general industrial applications such as construction equipment and industrial machinery.

Operating income fell. This was due largely to sinking shipments of pigments for coatings and for plastics, as well as high-value-added products, notably digital materials and materials used in mobility solutions.

With a recovery in demand now expected to take longer than initially anticipated, forecasts for full-term consolidated net sales and operating income have been revised downward, to ¥1,060.0 billion and ¥25.0 billion, respectively.