DIC Corporation

Consolidated Financial Results FY2023: Six Months Ended June 30

August 2023

Highlights

FY2023 six months results

Net sales

¥515.3 billion

YoY -1.2

Operating income

¥10.0 billion

YoY -58.4

FY2023 forecasts

  • Forecasts for net sales and operating income have been revised down.
  • Forecast for annual dividends

per share has been revised to ¥80.00.

  • In the Color & Display segment, pigments were affected by slowing economic growth in Europe, a leading market for these products, as a result of which shipments declined.
  • Sluggish demand and inventory adjustments were seen in multiple industries, pushing down shipments. In the Functional Products segment, in particular, sales volume for digital materials, used primarily in electrical and electronics equipment and in displays, was down, while shipments of industrial materials,* used primarily in mobility solutions, languished as the resolution of inventory adjustments across the supply chain was delayed.
    • DIC uses the term "industrial materials" to describe products for use in mobility solutions, namely, automobiles, railroads and shipping, and for general industrial applications such as construction equipment and industrial machinery.
  • Operating income fell. This was due largely to sinking shipments of pigments for coatings and for plastics, as well as high-value-added products, notably digital materials and materials used in mobility solutions.
  • With a recovery in demand now expected to take longer than initially anticipated, forecasts for full-term consolidated net sales and operating income have been revised downward, to ¥1,060.0 billion and ¥25.0 billion, respectively.
  • The forecast for annual cash dividends per share has been revised to ¥80.00, consisting of an interim dividend of ¥50.00 and a year-end dividend of ¥30.00.

The fiscal year of all overseas and domestic companies in the DIC Group ends on December 31. This document presents consolidated results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023.

Year-on-year changes in quarterly shipments of principal products by segment

Packaging & GraphicPackaging inks, Publication inks*

2022

2023

Jan-MarApr-Jun

Jul-Sep

Oct-Dec

Jan-MarApr-Jun

+0

-0

-4

-9

-8

-10%

Shipments stagnated, as rising prices led to sluggish demand for consumer

goods.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) saw a gradual recovery in sales volume,

but demand in the Americas and Europe remained weak.

* Includes news inks

Color & DisplayPigments*

2022

Jan-MarApr-JunJul-SepOct-Dec

-5 -11 -19 -28

2023

Jan-MarApr-Jun

-18 -17%

Shipments shrank overall, owing to a decrease in demand resulting from slowing

economic growth in Europe, a primary market, and moves by customers to

curtail inventories.

Shipments of pigments for displays recovered to a normal level, as display

manufacturers completed inventory adjustments.

* The results of the C&E pigments business are excluded from year-on-year calculations for fiscal year 2022

but included in those for fiscal year 2023.

Functional ProductsPerformance Materials products*

2022

2023

Jan-Mar

Apr-Jun

Jul-Sep

Oct-Dec

Jan-MarApr-Jun

-6

-6

-5

-10

-15

-10%

Shipments of epoxy resins and other digital materials declined, as conditions in

the semiconductor market deteriorated sharply.

In the area of industrial materials, used primarily in mobility solutions, shipments

languished, despite signs of a recovery in automobile production, as the

resolution of inventories across the supply chain was delayed.

* The results of listed subsidiaries, Guangdong TOD, acquired in July 2022, and PCAS Canada,

acquired in June 2023, are excluded.

Consolidated statement of income

(Billion yen)

2022

2023

Change

% Change

6 Months

6 Months

Net sales

521.4

515.3

-6.1

-1.2%

Cost of sales

(415.4)

(420.6)

-5.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(82.0)

(84.7)

-2.7

Operating income

24.0

10.0

-14.0

-58.4%

Operating margin

4.6%

1.9%

-

Interest expenses

(0.9)

(2.4)

-1.6

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates

1.0

0.9

-0.1

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

2.1

(1.0)

-3.1

Other, net

0.0

(0.3)

-0.3

Ordinary income

26.2

7.1

-19.0

-72.7%

Extraordinary income

1.3

0.5

-0.8

Extraordinary losses

(3.5)

(2.3)

1.1

Income before income taxes

24.0

5.3

-18.7

Income taxes

(8.8)

(4.0)

4.8

Net income

15.1

1.3

-13.8

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.7)

(0.3)

0.4

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

14.4

1.0

-13.4

-93.1%

EBITDA*

47.4

32.8

-14.6

-30.8%

  • Change on a local currency baisis

-5.5%

-58.3%

Extraordinary income and losses

2022

2023

6 Months

6 Months

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

0.9

0.5

Gain on sales of investment securities

0.4

-

Extraordinary losses

Impairment losses

(1.0)

(0.9)

Severance costs

(0.9)

(0.8)

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

(1.0)

(0.6)

Loss on withdrawal from business

(0.5)

-

Average rate

2022

2023

6 Months

6 Months

Yen/US$

123.25

135.88

Yen/EUR

134.89

146.91

* EBITDA: Net income attributable to owners of the parent + Total income taxes + (Interest expenses - Interest income) + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill

Operating income variance

  • Shipments of pigments fell sharply, owing to slowing economic growth in Europe, a principal market for these products. Additionally, the product mix deteriorated as a result of a decline in shipments of high-value-added products used in electrical and electronics equipment and in mobility solutions.

24.0

Billion yen

+29.3 +0.3

10.0

-23.6

-17.0

-3.0

2022

Sales

Raw

Costs

Sales

Forex

2023

2Q

volume &

materials

prices

& others

2Q

product mix

prices

