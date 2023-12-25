Tokyo, Japan - December 25, 2023 - Sun Chemical, a wholly owned subsidiary of DIC Corporation, has expanded its SunPURO Naturals product line to meet the beauty industry's growing need for responsibly sourced natural colorants in cosmetic and personal care formulations.



SunPURO Natural Carotene O N70-2317 is a farmed beta carotene, derived from dunaliella salina algae. A globally approved natural colorant that imparts a warm orange hue, SunPURO Natural Carotene O N70-2317 delivers vivid color from yellow to orange and antioxidant properties which can be used in both color cosmetics and skincare products.



SunPURO Natural Carotene BTO N70-2527 is a natural, orange-red colorant made through the bio-fermentation of beta carotene. The bio-fermentation process allows for enhanced yield while minimizing the product's environmental impact.



"We're excited to add these two new products to our SunPURO Naturals family" said Edward Webb, Global Director, Cosmetics at Sun Chemical. "With sustainability as a pillar in Sun Chemical's strategy, we strive to provide natural solutions with less impact on the environment. Providing ingredients made through bio-fermentation allows for sustainable innovation in the naturals space. We look forward to introducing more colorful and natural solutions to the beauty industry."



For the full offering of SunPURO Naturals products, visit :

www.sunchemical.com/sunpuro-naturals.