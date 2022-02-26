Annual Report 2021
DIC India Limited
KEY EVENTS AND MILESTONES IN THE HISTORY OF DICI
1951
1961
1963
1972
Second
Factory with
Metal Coating
R& D
Service Centre
modern
production
Department
opened in
manufacturing
commenced in
inaugurated
Mumbai
facility was set up
in Kolkata
1947
1958
1962
1966
1977
Incorporation of
Third ofce
Another set up
Factory set up
Company
Coates of India
established in
in Delhi for
made its
Limited- World's
Chennai
Delhi
blending
Maiden public
largest
activity
issue of equity
manufacturer of
share worth
printing inks and
Rs. 3.2 million
allied materials
(Kolkata)
INDIA A LAND OF COL
PAST MEETS TH
02
1985
2001
2004
2008
2016
2022
The Kolkata factory
DIC Japan
witnessed a
consolidates its
Company
Opening
Started
Completed
modernization
investments under
changed to DIC
Liquid Ink
Flexo
75 Years
programme that
DIC Asia Pacic Pte
India Limited
plant in
Product
in India.
included installing
Limited. Sun
from 6th August
Noida
offering in
highly efcient
Chemical becomes
India
machines.
the holding company
1990
2002
2006
2012
2019
Entire stake
Opening News
Opening of
Manufacturing
transferred from
Ink plant in
Adhesive
Regional
factory set up
Sun Chemical to
Plant in
Technical
in Noida
DIC Asia Pacic
Bangalore
Centre
Pte Ltd.
ORS WHERE THE
HE FUTURE
03
Board of Directors
Partha Mitra
Non-Executive
Independent Chairman
Manish Bhatia
Rajeev Anand
Prabal Kumar Sarkar
Pritha Dutt
Managing Director &
Non-Executive
Chief Executive Ofcer
Independent Director
Paul Koek
Masahiro Kikuchi
Taishi Nojima
Ho Yeu Guan
Non-Executive Director
Whole Time Director
04
Annual Report 2021
Our Presence
Noida
Ahmedabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Reg. Ofﬁce
Bengaluru
Corp. Ofﬁce
Plant
Ofﬁce
Chennai
Depot
Blending Center
www.dic.co.in
05
