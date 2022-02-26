Log in
    500089   INE303A01010

DIC INDIA LIMITED

(500089)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange -  02-24
365.45 INR   +5.26%
05:21aANNUAL REPORT : 2021
PU
02/11DIC INDIA : Record Date
PU
02/11DIC India Limited Recommends Special Dividend for the Financial Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Report:2021

02/26/2022 | 05:21am EST
Annual Report 2021

DIC India Limited

KEY EVENTS AND MILESTONES IN THE HISTORY OF DICI

1951

1961

1963

1972

Second

Factory with

Metal Coating

R& D

Service Centre

modern

production

Department

opened in

manufacturing

commenced in

inaugurated

Mumbai

facility was set up

Mumbai

in Kolkata

in Kolkata

1947

1958

1962

1966

1977

Incorporation of

Third ofce

Another set up

Factory set up

Company

Coates of India

opened in

established in

in Delhi for

made its

Limited- World's

Chennai

Delhi

blending

Maiden public

largest

activity

issue of equity

manufacturer of

share worth

printing inks and

Rs. 3.2 million

allied materials

(Kolkata)

INDIA A LAND OF COL

PAST MEETS TH

02

1985

2001

2004

2008

2016

2022

The Kolkata factory

DIC Japan

witnessed a

consolidates its

Company

Opening

Started

Completed

modernization

investments under

changed to DIC

Liquid Ink

Flexo

75 Years

programme that

DIC Asia Pacic Pte

India Limited

plant in

Product

in India.

included installing

Limited. Sun

from 6th August

Noida

offering in

highly efcient

Chemical becomes

India

machines.

the holding company

1990

2002

2006

2012

2019

Liquid Ink

Entire stake

Opening News

Opening of

Opening of

Manufacturing

transferred from

Ink plant in

Adhesive

Regional

factory set up

Sun Chemical to

Noida

Plant in

Technical

in Noida

DIC Asia Pacic

Bangalore

Centre

Pte Ltd.

ORS WHERE THE

HE FUTURE

03

Board of Directors

Partha Mitra

Non-Executive

Independent Chairman

Manish Bhatia

Rajeev Anand

Prabal Kumar Sarkar

Pritha Dutt

Managing Director &

Non-Executive

Non-Executive

Non-Executive

Chief Executive Ofcer

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Paul Koek

Masahiro Kikuchi

Taishi Nojima

Ho Yeu Guan

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Whole Time Director

Non-Executive Director

04

Annual Report 2021

Our Presence

Noida

Ahmedabad

Kolkata

Mumbai

Reg. Ofﬁce

Bengaluru

Corp. Ofﬁce

Plant

Ofﬁce

Chennai

Depot

Blending Center

www.dic.co.in

05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DIC India Limited published this content on 26 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2022 10:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
