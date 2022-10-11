Advanced search
DICE Therapeutics : DC-806 Phase 1 Topline Results

10/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DC-806: Phase 1 Topline Results

October 11, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements and information relating to DICE Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as these statements are based upon our current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained herein or provided orally that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our planned development activities, our ability to obtain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our product candidates, potential growth opportunities, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors, together with those that are described in under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 11, 2022, and other documents we file from time to time with the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward- looking statements. Statements, including forward-looking statements, speak only to the date they are provided (unless an earlier date is indicated). We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this prospectus to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

Certain data in this presentation are based on cross-study comparisons and are not based on any head-to-head clinical trials. Cross-study comparisons are inherently limited and may suggest misleading similarities and differences. The values shown in the cross-study comparisons are directional and may not be directly comparable.

© DICE Therapeutics 2022 2

Ground-breaking:clinical demonstration of direct inhibition of a cytokine with a small molecule

Advancement to P2b: DC-806appears to be efficacious and well tolerated with a favorable

safety and PK profile; supports further development as potential best-in-class oral agent in psoriasis

Oral IL-17opportunity: potential to expand a $30+ billion market opportunity across five

approved indications1

Platform validation: opportunity to leverage DELSCAPE to develop oral small molecule

medicines against other validated protein-protein interactions in immunology

1. 2021 Sales Per Evaluate Pharma

© DICE Therapeutics 2022 3

DC-806 allosterically blocks the same biochemical step as the anti-IL-17 antibodies

I L - 1 7 A A +

I L - 1 7 A A +

I L - 1 7 A A +

AN T I B O D Y

R E C E P T O R

D C - 8 0 6

XX

P R O - I N F L AM M ATO RY

S I G N AL

© DICE Therapeutics 2022 4

DC-806

Topline Phase 1 Results

Tim Lu M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Medical Officer

© DICE Therapeutics 2022 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DiCE Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
