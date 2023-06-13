Advanced search
    DICE   US23345J1043

DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DICE)
06-13-2023
34.46 USD   +1.68%
04:06pDICE Therapeutics to Host R&D Investor Event on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
GL
06/05Insider Sell: Dice Therapeutics
MT
05/24Wells Fargo Starts DICE Therapeutics at Equalweight, Price Target is $38
MT
DICE Therapeutics to Host R&D Investor Event on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

06/13/2023
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE) (DICE or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary DELSCAPE technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology, today announced that management will host a research & development (R&D) day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY. The event will highlight progress on DICE’s clinical-stage and discovery programs as well as key aspects of the company’s DELSCAPE platform.

A live and archived webcast of the R&D Day will be accessible under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the company's website for 90 days after the event.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting the integrin α4ß7 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Contacts:

Media:
Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:
investors@dicetx.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -122 M - -
Net cash 2023 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 618 M 1 618 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
J. Kevin Judice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Richard H. Scheller Chairman
John Jacobsen Senior Vice President-Drug Discovery
Timothy Lu Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC.8.62%1 618
MODERNA, INC.-31.23%47 087
LONZA GROUP AG23.99%45 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.42%39 318
SEAGEN INC.53.41%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%24 045
