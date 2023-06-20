Advanced search
    DICE   US23345J1043

DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DICE)
  Report
2023-06-20
46.46 USD   +37.24%
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Eli Lilly and Company

06/20/2023 | 10:41am EDT
MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating DICE (NASDAQ: DICE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Eli Lilly and Company. 

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/dice-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, DICE shareholders will receive only $48 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $2.4 billion) payable at closing. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for DICE by imposing a significant penalty if DICE accepts a superior bid. DICE insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of DICE's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for DICE.

If you own DICE common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/dice-therapeutics-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                         
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-dice-therapeutics-inc--has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-eli-lilly-and-company-301855277.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
