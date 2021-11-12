Dicerna Pharma : Two Targets in Lilly Collaboration Meet Proof of Principle

By Chris Wack

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that Eli Lilly and Co. has declared proof of principle for the first two targets in the companies' exclusive relationship in neurodegeneration and pain therapies, under the companies' global research and licensing collaboration.

This milestone triggers two single-digit multimillion-dollar milestone payments to Dicerna, which the company expects to receive in the fourth quarter.

"We are very pleased to announce Lilly's selection of two extrahepatic targets for advancement to preclinical development and initiation of associated IND-enabling studies under our discovery, development and licensing agreement," said Bob D. Brown, chief scientific officer at Dicerna. "These molecules represent the first targets under our collaboration with Lilly to address tissues outside the liver, highlighting the further expansion of our growing pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that address multiple tissues and cell types."

Dicerna and Lilly entered into a global licensing and research collaboration in 2018 focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of potential new therapies for cardiometabolic disease, neurodegenerative diseases and pain. Including the two targets highlighted on Friday, there are seven candidates in preclinical or clinical development.

