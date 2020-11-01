Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    DRNA

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session at AASLD's The Liver Meeting® Digital Experience™ 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that updated data related to RG6346, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, will be presented at The Liver Meeting® Digital Experience™ 2020, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will occur Nov. 13-16, 2020.

The abstract, titled, “HBV RNAi Inhibitor RG6346 in Phase 1b-2a Trial Was Safe, Well-Tolerated, and Resulted in Substantial and Durable Reductions in Serum HBsAg Levels,” will be the subject of both a late-breaking oral presentation and poster at the conference.

Session: Late-Breaking Oral Session 2
Date: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
Time: Live presentation at 2:20 p.m. ET during oral session from 2:00-3:30 p.m. ET
Presenter: Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor & Endowed Professor in Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation; Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology and Deputy Head of the Department of Medicine, Queen Mary Hospital, The University of Hong Kong

Session: On-Demand Poster Session
Date: Beginning Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The abstract can be found on the AASLD website by clicking this link.

The presentation and poster will be made available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of Dicerna’s website after the poster is made available on the AASLD website and after the oral presentation has begun.

About Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is the world’s most common serious liver infection and affects an estimated 292 million people worldwide.1 According to the Hepatitis B Foundation, 30 million people become newly infected with HBV each year, and it is estimated that more than 880,000 people die annually from hepatitis B and related complications such as liver cancer.2

About RG6346

RG6346 is an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic candidate in development in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. Dicerna is currently conducting a Phase 1 proof-of-concept trial of RG6346 in adult patients with non-cirrhotic chronic HBV infection. Current therapies for HBV, such as nucleoside analogs, can provide long-term viral suppression if taken continuously, but they rarely lead to long-term functional cures, as measured by the clearance of HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) and sustained HBV deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) suppression in patient plasma or blood. By contrast, RG6346 is designed to employ RNAi to knock down selectively specific genes involved in the creation of HBV messenger RNA (mRNA) and the entry of the virus into liver cells. Preclinical data have demonstrated greater than 99.9% reduction in circulating HBsAg, as observed in mouse models of HBV infection. Unlike current therapies that typically provide long-term suppression of the virus, we believe RG6346 has the potential to provide a functional cure for patients living with chronic HBV.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technology platform called GalXC™, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna’s GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on hepatocytes, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond the liver, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegeneration and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company’s presentation of clinical results related to RG6346, as well as our business and operations, including the discovery, development and commercialization of our product candidates and technology platform, and the therapeutic potential thereof, the success of our collaboration with partners and any potential future collaborations and our strategy, business plans and focus. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Form 10-Q filing and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

GalXC™ is a trademark of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Liver Meeting® Digital Experience™ are trademarks of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

1 Polaris Observatory Collaborators. Global prevalence, treatment, and prevention of hepatitis B virus infection in 2016: a modelling study. The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 2018;3(6):383-403.
2 Hepatitis B Foundation. Facts and Figures. Available at: http://www.hepb.org/what-is-hepatitis-b/what-is-hepb/facts-and-figures/. Accessed on Oct. 25, 2020.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
12:01pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigation..
BU
10/29DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Nove..
BU
10/23DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive New Interim Data from PHYOX3 Long-Te..
AQ
10/22DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
10/22DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive New Interim Data From PHYOX™3 ..
BU
10/14DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Viru..
AQ
10/14UFP TECHNOLOGIES : VBL Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Marc Kozin as Vice ..
AQ
10/13DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Viru..
BU
10/12DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Nedosiran Data at American Society of Nephr..
AQ
10/09DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Nedosiran Data at American Society of Nephr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 203 M - -
Net income 2020 -65,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 563 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,78 $
Last Close Price 20,99 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
James B. Weissman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas W. Pagán Chief Financial Officer
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.72%1 563
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.51%72 904
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.76%57 199
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.84%54 181
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.31%35 975
BEIGENE, LTD.78.89%26 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group