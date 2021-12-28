Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRNA   US2530311081

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Novo Nordisk Announces Completion of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Acquisition - Form 8-K

12/28/2021 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novo Nordisk Announces Completion of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Acquisition

LEXINGTON, Mass.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Novo Nordisk today announced that the acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Dicerna; Nasdaq: DRNA), announced on 18 November 2021, has been completed.

Following the expiration of Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna, Novo Nordisk has today acquired all outstanding shares of common stock of Dicerna at a price of USD 38.25 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding.

Novo Nordisk has been advised by the depositary for the tender offer that a total of approximately 64,946,526 shares of Dicerna's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer as of the tender offer expiration at 5.00 pm EST on 27 December 2021, which represent approximately 82.6% of the total number of shares of Dicerna's common stock outstanding.

Following the finalisation of the tender offer, Novo Nordisk completed the acquisition of Dicerna today through a merger of Novo Nordisk's wholly owned subsidiary with and into Dicerna in which all shares not tendered into the offer were cancelled and converted into the right to receive cash equal to the USD 38.25 offer price per share, without interest, less any applicable tax withholding.

At the completion of the merger, Dicerna became a wholly owned subsidiary of Novo Nordisk. The common stock of Dicerna will no longer be listed or traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

About the acquisition

For more information, please see:

Novo Nordisk to acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals including the RNAi research technology platform

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Anne Margrethe Hauge

+45 3079 3450

amhg@novonordisk.com

Michael Bachner (US)

+1 609 664 7308

mzyb@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Source: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Disclaimer

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 14:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
09:41aNovo Nordisk Completes Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Acquisition
MT
09:37aDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS : Novo Nordisk Announces Completion of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Acq..
PU
09:30aDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice o..
AQ
09:27aNovo Nordisk Closes on $3.3 Billion Acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
MT
09:05aNovo Nordisk Announces Completion of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Acquisition
BU
12/25Dicerna Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Novo Nordisk T..
BU
12/17DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQ : DRNA) dropped from NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
12/09Chardan Downgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to Neutral Rating From Buy on Proposed Acqui..
MT
12/09Chardan Downgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
11/22INSIDER SELL : Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 193 M - -
Net income 2021 -127 M - -
Net cash 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 986 M 2 986 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,22 $
Average target price 36,43 $
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Pagán Chief Financial Officer
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.73.49%2 986
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.08%91 407
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.45%66 369
BIONTECH SE212.61%61 549
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.92%56 530
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.71%52 387