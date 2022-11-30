Advanced search
DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

11/30/2022 | 08:01am EST
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay from the link on the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
(724) 273-3400 or investors@dcsg.com

Media Relations:
(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

Category: Financial

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-announces-participation-in-the-morgan-stanley-global-consumer--retail-conference-301689530.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
