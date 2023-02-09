Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKS   US2533931026

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(DKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:30 2023-02-09 am EST
132.05 USD   +0.05%
11:05aDICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Plans for 200+ SidelineSwap Trade-in Events in first half of 2023
BU
09:37aDICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Plans for 200+ SidelineSwap Trade-in Events in first half of 2023
PR
08:04aDick's Sporting Goods, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Plans for 200+ SidelineSwap Trade-in Events in first half of 2023

02/09/2023 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At select DICK’S stores in 19 states, DICK’S athletes will have the opportunity to resell their last season’s sports gear and instantly receive a DICK’S e-gift card for the trade-in value

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and SidelineSwap, the world’s largest online marketplace for new and used sporting goods, are building on the success of the 60 trade-in events they executed in 2022, and are expanding their partnership to offer a series of 200 trade-in events in nineteen states through the first half of 2023.

At these trade-in events, DICK’S athletes can exchange their used sports gear and receive DICK’S gift cards to use towards their next purchase. Athletes also have the option to donate all or a portion of their trade-in value to select local sports organizations. Items that do not qualify for trade-in can be donated or recycled responsibly.

DICK’S athletes who attended the trade-in events in 2022 received $88, on average, for their used gear and nearly all customers surveyed said they would be interested in reselling their used sports gear at least once per year.

Trade-in events in 2023 will be held at DICK’S locations in Pennsylvania, California, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee. More detail on store locations and dates for upcoming events can be found on: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/dicks-trade-in-by-sideline.

According to Brendan Candon, CEO of SidelineSwap, “Last year’s trade-in events with DICK’S clearly showed that DICK’S athletes loved the convenience of trade-in events, and enjoyed being able to easily turn their used sports & outdoors gear into credit to spend at DICK’S.”

"With the start of the spring sports season approaching, this is a great time for families to take stock of what they have and what they need," said Peter Land, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “SidelineSwap is a terrific partner that’s supportive of our efforts to make an impact in the re-commerce space.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods athletes who attend trade-in events at select DICK’S locations can simply bring their used gear to the event and it will be evaluated by SidelineSwap buying experts using SidelineSwap’s proprietary trade-in software and value guide.

To date, SidelineSwap has helped millions of athletes trade-in and resell their used gear and is part of the larger global resale movement. U.S. households are sitting on 23.6 billion unused items worth $580 billion, and used sports gear accounts for approximately $20 billion of these unused items.

About SidelineSwap:

SidelineSwap - the world’s largest online marketplace for sporting goods - makes it easy for athletes, fans and sports families to safely buy and sell their gear. Founded in 2015, SidelineSwap has enabled athletes to earn more than $100,000,000 to date by reselling the extra gear they have at home. Buyers can expect to find great value on a wide range of inventory across all sports, and sellers can quickly & easily turn their used sporting goods into cash or shopping credit. SidelineSwap was one of the fastest growing marketplaces on Andreessen Horowitz's A16z Top 100 marketplace list for 2020, and is the resale partner of choice for leading sports & outdoor brands.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Category: Company


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
11:05aDICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Plans for 200+ SidelineSwap Trade-in Events in first ha..
BU
09:37aDICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Plans for 200+ SidelineSwap Trade-in Events in first ha..
PR
08:04aDick's Sporting Goods, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08:01aDICK'S Announces Redemption of Outstanding 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes
PR
02/07DICK'S Sporting Goods Fourth Quarter Results Call Scheduled for March 7th
PR
02/07Wedbush Raises Dick's Sporting Goods' Price Target to $150 From $140, Keeps Outperform ..
MT
02/06Cowen Adjusts Dick's Sporting Goods Price Target to $166 From $155, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
01/10Goldman Sachs Lifts Price Target on Dick's Sporting Goods to $136 From $129, Maintains ..
MT
01/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Dick's Sporting Goods to $165 From $135, Maintai..
MT
01/06UBS Adjusts Dick's Sporting Goods Price Target to $130 From $120, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 205 M - -
Net income 2023 1 080 M - -
Net cash 2023 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 11 009 M 11 009 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 131,98 $
Average target price 135,15 $
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lauren R. Hobart President
Navdeep Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Stack Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer
Vladimir Rak Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence J. Schorr Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.9.72%11 009
FRASERS GROUP PLC11.27%4 387
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED13.82%1 914
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-8.55%1 511
KMD BRANDS LIMITED1.94%475
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.2.02%362