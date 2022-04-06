Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKS   US2533931026

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(DKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DICK'S Sporting Goods : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

04/06/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2022

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-31463 16-1241537

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

345 Court Street, Coraopolis, PA15108

(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)

(724)273-3400

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value DKS The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 5, 2022, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (the "Company") entered into, with certain financial institutions (collectively, the "Hedge Counterparties"), partial unwind agreements relating to a portion of the convertible note hedge transactions (the "Note Hedge Early Termination Agreements") and a portion of the warrant transactions (the "Warrant Early Termination Agreements" and together with the Note Hedge Early Termination Agreements, the "Early Termination Agreements") that were previously entered into by the Company with each such Hedge Counterparty in connection with the issuance of its 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). The Note Hedge Early Termination Agreements relate to a number of call options corresponding to the number of 2025 Notes subject to exchange pursuant to the Exchange Agreements described below (the "Exchanged Notes"), and the Warrant Early Termination Agreements relate to a number of warrants corresponding to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying such Exchanged Notes. Pursuant to such Early Termination Agreements, the Hedge Counterparties will deliver to the Company a number of shares of the Company's common stock in respect of the call option transactions and warrant transactions being early terminated, which number of shares will be determined based upon the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's common stock during an averaging period, commencing on April 6, 2022.

The foregoing description of the Early Termination Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Note Hedge Early Termination Agreement and the form of Warrant Early Termination Agreement, copies of which are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-Kas Exhibit 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

HudsonWest LLC, a full-service independent equity derivatives and convertible securities advisory firm, acted as financial advisor to DICK'S on the call spread terminations and the exchange transactions described below.

Item 3.02

Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On April 5, 2022, the Company entered into exchange agreements (the "Exchange Agreements" and each, an "Exchange Agreement") with certain holders (the "Noteholders") of the 2025 Notes. The Noteholders have agreed to exchange $100 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's outstanding 2025 Notes for a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock. The total number of shares of common stock to be issued by the Company to the Noteholders will be determined based upon the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's common stock during an averaging period, commencing on April 6, 2022.

The Company's shares of common stock to be issued in connection with the exchange will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and will be issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements thereof provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in a transaction by an issuer not involving a public offering.

The 2025 Notes to be exchanged represent approximately 17% of the outstanding principal amount. Following the exchange, approximately $475 million in aggregate principal amount will remain outstanding, and the Company's annual interest payments will be reduced by approximately $3.25 million.

The foregoing description of the Exchange Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Exchange Agreements, a copy of which is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-Kas Exhibit 10.3 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 10.1 Form of Note Hedge Early Termination Agreement, dated as of April 5, 2022, by and between DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and the applicable call option counterparty.
Exhibit 10.2 Form of Warrant Early Termination Agreement, dated as of April 5, 2022, by and between DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and the applicable warrant counterparty.
Exhibit 10.3 Form of Exchange Agreement, dated as of April 5, 2022, by and between DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and the applicable Noteholder.
Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Date: April 6, 2022 By:

/s/ Navdeep Gupta

Navdeep Gupta
Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
07:12aDICK'S SPORTING GOODS : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
07:03aDICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
04/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Dick's Sporting Goods to $134 From $147, Maintains Ov..
MT
03/31INSIDER SELL : Dick's Sporting Goods
MT
03/24Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Dick's Sporting Goods to $122 From $132, Keeps Equa..
MT
03/23DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/21DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. Announces Retirement of Lee Belitsky as Executive Vice Pres..
CI
03/18Academy Sports and Outdoors Expected to Report Fiscal Fourth-Quarter, 2022 Results in L..
MT
03/17DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 133 M - -
Net income 2023 1 181 M - -
Net cash 2023 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,10x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 7 943 M 7 943 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 99,47 $
Average target price 137,68 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lauren R. Hobart President
Navdeep Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Stack Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer
Vladimir Rak Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence J. Schorr Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-13.50%7 943
FRASERS GROUP PLC-11.15%4 265
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-1.30%2 800
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-8.55%688
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.63%478
BIKE24 HOLDING AG-34.31%477