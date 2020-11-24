Log in
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(DKS)
DICK'S Sporting Goods : SEC Reg. G Reconciliations for Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release

11/24/2020 | 08:27am EST
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

13 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020

Diluted shares

Income from

Interest

Income before

Net income (2)

outstanding

Earnings per

operations

expense

income taxes

during period

diluted share

GAAP Basis

$

246,093

$

12,769

$

237,070

$

177,216

96,571

$

1.84

% of Net Sales

10.20%

0.53%

9.83%

7.35%

Convertible senior notes (1)

-

(6,683)

6,683

4,945

(5,976)

Non-GAAP Basis

$

246,093

$

6,086

$

243,753

$

182,161

90,595

$

2.01

% of Net Sales

10.20%

0.25%

10.11%

7.55%

  1. Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.
  2. The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

GAAP Basis

  • of Net Sales Convertible senior notes (1) Non-GAAP Basis
  • of Net Sales

39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020

Diluted shares

Income from

Interest

Income before

Net income (2)

outstanding

Earnings per

operations

expense

income taxes

during period

diluted share

$

451,277

$

35,496

$

420,512

$

310,637

90,430

$

3.44

6.99%

0.55%

6.51%

4.81%

-

(14,345)

14,345

10,615

(2,365)

$

451,277

$

21,151

$

434,857

$

321,252

88,065

$

3.65

6.99%

0.33%

6.73%

4.97%

  1. Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.
  2. The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

13 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019

Selling, general

and

administrative

Income from

Gain on sale of

Income before

Net income (4)

Earnings per

expenses

operations

subsidiaries

income taxes

diluted share

GAAP Basis

$

531,704

$

45,625

$

(33,779)

$

77,146

$

57,584

$

0.66

% of Net Sales

27.10%

2.33%

(1.72)%

3.93%

2.93%

Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1)

-

-

33,779

(33,779)

(24,996)

Field & Stream store closing costs (2)

(8,938)

8,938

-

8,938

6,614

Non-cash asset impairment (3)

(7,630)

7,630

-

7,630

5,646

Non-GAAP Basis

$

515,136

$

62,193

$

-

$

59,935

$

44,848

$

0.52

% of Net Sales

26.25%

3.17%

- %

3.05%

2.29%

  1. Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.
  2. Charge related to the Company's exit from eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.
  3. Non-cashimpairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.
  4. The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

39 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019

Selling, general

and

administrative

Income from

Gain on sale of

Income before

Net income (5)

Earnings per

expenses

operations

subsidiaries

income taxes

diluted share

GAAP Basis

$

1,539,934

$

276,701

$

(33,779)

$

307,911

$

227,643

$

2.53

% of Net Sales

25.07%

4.50%

(0.55%)

5.01%

3.71%

Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1)

-

-

33,779

(33,779)

(24,996)

Field & Stream store closing costs (2)

(8,938)

8,938

-

8,938

6,614

Non-cash asset impairment (3)

(15,253)

15,253

-

15,253

11,287

Litigation contingency settlement (4)

6,411

(6,411)

(6,411)

(4,744)

Non-GAAP Basis

$

1,522,154

$

294,481

$

-

$

291,912

$

215,804

$

2.39

% of Net Sales

24.78%

4.79%

- %

4.75%

3.51%

  1. Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.
  2. Charge related to the Company's exit from eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.
  3. Non-cashimpairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.
  4. Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.
  5. The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.

39 Weeks Ended

October 31,

November 2,

2020

2019

(dollars in thousands)

Gross capital expenditures

$

(156,444)

$

(165,703)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

Deferred construction allowances

42,314

25,598

Construction allowance receipts

-

-

Net capital expenditures

$

(114,130)

$

(140,105)

Disclaimer

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 13:26:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
