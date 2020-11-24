DICK'S Sporting Goods : SEC Reg. G Reconciliations for Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release
11/24/2020 | 08:27am EST
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
13 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020
Diluted shares
Income from
Interest
Income before
Net income (2)
outstanding
Earnings per
operations
expense
income taxes
during period
diluted share
GAAP Basis
$
246,093
$
12,769
$
237,070
$
177,216
96,571
$
1.84
% of Net Sales
10.20%
0.53%
9.83%
7.35%
Convertible senior notes (1)
-
(6,683)
6,683
4,945
(5,976)
Non-GAAP Basis
$
246,093
$
6,086
$
243,753
$
182,161
90,595
$
2.01
% of Net Sales
10.20%
0.25%
10.11%
7.55%
Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company.
The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
GAAP Basis
of Net Sales Convertible senior notes(1) Non-GAAP Basis
of Net Sales
39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020
Diluted shares
Income from
Interest
Income before
Net income (2)
outstanding
Earnings per
operations
expense
income taxes
during period
diluted share
$
451,277
$
35,496
$
420,512
$
310,637
90,430
$
3.44
6.99%
0.55%
6.51%
4.81%
-
(14,345)
14,345
10,615
(2,365)
$
451,277
$
21,151
$
434,857
$
321,252
88,065
$
3.65
6.99%
0.33%
6.73%
4.97%
Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020.
The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
13 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019
Selling, general
and
administrative
Income from
Gain on sale of
Income before
Net income (4)
Earnings per
expenses
operations
subsidiaries
income taxes
diluted share
GAAP Basis
$
531,704
$
45,625
$
(33,779)
$
77,146
$
57,584
$
0.66
% of Net Sales
27.10%
2.33%
(1.72)%
3.93%
2.93%
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1)
-
-
33,779
(33,779)
(24,996)
Field & Stream store closing costs (2)
(8,938)
8,938
-
8,938
6,614
Non-cash asset impairment (3)
(7,630)
7,630
-
7,630
5,646
Non-GAAP Basis
$
515,136
$
62,193
$
-
$
59,935
$
44,848
$
0.52
% of Net Sales
26.25%
3.17%
- %
3.05%
2.29%
Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.
Charge related to the Company's exit from eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.
Non-cashimpairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.
The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
39 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019
Selling, general
and
administrative
Income from
Gain on sale of
Income before
Net income (5)
Earnings per
expenses
operations
subsidiaries
income taxes
diluted share
GAAP Basis
$
1,539,934
$
276,701
$
(33,779)
$
307,911
$
227,643
$
2.53
% of Net Sales
25.07%
4.50%
(0.55%)
5.01%
3.71%
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1)
-
-
33,779
(33,779)
(24,996)
Field & Stream store closing costs (2)
(8,938)
8,938
-
8,938
6,614
Non-cash asset impairment (3)
(15,253)
15,253
-
15,253
11,287
Litigation contingency settlement (4)
6,411
(6,411)
(6,411)
(4,744)
Non-GAAP Basis
$
1,522,154
$
294,481
$
-
$
291,912
$
215,804
$
2.39
% of Net Sales
24.78%
4.79%
- %
4.75%
3.51%
Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries.
Charge related to the Company's exit from eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse.
Non-cashimpairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value.
Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency.
The provision for income taxes for Non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.
Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures
The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.
