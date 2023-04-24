Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKS   US2533931026

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(DKS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
149.35 USD   +0.30%
04:32pDick's Sporting Goods : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pDick's Sporting Goods, Inc. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Dick's Sporting Goods, Boston Athletic Association Enter Multi-Year Partnership
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DICK'S Sporting Goods : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
dks-20230418

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 18, 2023
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-31463 16-1241537
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

345 Court Street, Coraopolis, PA15108
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(724) 273-3400
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
N/A
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value DKS The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o



TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM 1.02. TERMINATION OF A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT
3
ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS
3
SIGNATURE
4



ITEM 1.02. TERMINATION OF A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

On April 20, 2023, the remaining portion of the warrant transactions that were previously entered into by the Company with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (the "Hedge Counterparty") in connection with the Company's issuance of its 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") were fully unwound following conversions by holders of the Notes and the Company's redemption of the Notes.

The unwind agreement between the Company and the Hedge Counterparty is described in, and filed with, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 8, 2023, which is incorporated by reference herein.


ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS

On April 18, 2023, following conversions of $58,990,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes, the Company completed its previously announced redemption of the remaining Notes, representing all of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. Outstanding Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $137,000 that had not already been converted by holders thereof were redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of each Note called for redemption, payable in cash, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Note to, but excluding, April 18, 2023 for such Note.

As a result of the conversions and the redemption of the Notes, the remaining portion of the call option transactions that were previously entered into by the Company with the Hedge Counterparty in connection with the Company's issuance of the Notes were also fully unwound in accordance with the terms of such transactions.

Following the conversions and the redemption, the Company's annual interest payments will be reduced by approximately $1.9 million.



SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Date: April 24, 2023 By: /s/ Navdeep Gupta
Name: Navdeep Gupta
Title: Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 20:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
04:32pDick's Sporting Goods : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pDick's Sporting Goods, Inc. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
04/13Dick's Sporting Goods, Boston Athletic Association Enter Multi-Year Partnership
MT
04/13Insider Sell: Dick's Sporting Goods
MT
04/13DICK'S Sporting Goods and the Boston Athletic Association Announce Multi-Year Partnersh..
PR
04/05Insider Sell: Dick's Sporting Goods
MT
03/28Insider Sell: Dick's Sporting Goods
MT
03/23Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/23DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/16Marriott International Board of Directors Announces Two New Directors; Lauren Hobart, P..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 12 740 M - -
Net income 2024 1 175 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 11,1x
Yield 2024 2,68%
Capitalization 12 749 M 12 749 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
EV / Sales 2025 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 35 800
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 148,91 $
Average target price 158,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lauren R. Hobart President
Navdeep Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Stack Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer
Vladimir Rak Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence J. Schorr Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.23.79%12 749
FRASERS GROUP PLC11.90%4 441
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED24.28%2 011
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-28.51%1 181
KMD BRANDS LIMITED8.74%485
ASAHI CO., LTD.-5.39%252
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer