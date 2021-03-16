DICK'S Sporting Goods : Launches "VRST" - An Exclusive, New Men's Apparel Brand Positioned To Be A First Of Its Kind For The Company

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced the introduction of VRST, a men's athletic apparel brand built for the modern active man who lives life on-the-go. VRST is available exclusively on VRST.com and dicks.com and will roll out to more than 400 DICK'S stores nationwide over the coming weeks.

Key pieces of the apparel line include a variety of commuter pants, joggers and shorts along with tees, hooded sweatshirts and quarter-zips. VRST items range in price from $30 to $120, and the brand offers multiple inseam and waist sizing options outside of standard sizes (S-XXL).

VRST will be prominently located within DICK'S stores, accompanied by signage with stylized photography that showcases the brand. Additionally, VRST will be one of only two brands sold exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods to have its own eCommerce and digital platforms, joining CALIA by Carrie Underwood. VRST will be available at VRST.com and dicks.com.

"With the continued intersection of casual wear and athletic apparel, we saw a white space opportunity for a men's line," said Nina Barjesteh, Senior Vice President of Product Development, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "The VRST line leverages our expertise in athletic apparel, technology and the in-house design capabilities we have been building over several years. VRST not only offers sophisticated performance apparel for running and training, but also comfortable, stylish pieces with premium fabrication that can be worn around town, out with friends or while working or working out at home."

Additional brand ambassador and marketing initiative news will be shared in the coming weeks.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

