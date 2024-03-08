LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ("DSG" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS).

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – August 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for products in DSG's Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (2) the "structural changes" that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company's profitability; (3) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company's profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

