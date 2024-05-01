Griffin to Exclusively Play the Maxfli Tour X Golf Ball

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maxfli®, a distinguished golf brand with a century-long legacy in performance and quality, announced its golf ball endorsement agreement with top 100 ranked PGA TOUR player, Ben Griffin . As part of this partnership, Griffin will exclusively play the Maxfli Tour X golf ball, serving as an ambassador and spokesperson for the brand.

The Maxfli Tour X ball is part of the Maxfli Tour Series, which is sold exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy . Griffin also has a personal connection to the brand, as he recalls his grandfather's fondness for Maxfli, who inspired his passion for golf.

"I have been testing and using the Maxfli Tour Series in competition over the last several weeks and am extremely impressed by its performance. I immediately saw an increase in distance off the tee, stability in the wind and control around the greens expected of an elite tour golf ball," said Ben Griffin. "This is a very exciting moment in my career to partner with a brand that not only stands for quality and performance but also aligns with my own journey in professional golf. My late grandfather, who helped introduce me to golf, loved using the Maxfli ball, and his passing played a large role in my comeback to professional golf. I can't wait to be a part of Maxfli's resurgence and take my game to new heights."

Griffin's inspiring comeback, leaving the sport in 2021 to pursue a desk job and then becoming a top competitor on the PGA TOUR only years later, mirrors Maxfli's path to a top choice in the golf industry. This partnership not only highlights Griffin's competitive spirit and dedication to the game, but also Maxfli's commitment to excellence and innovation in golf.

"Ben is an extraordinary talent and a great addition to the Maxfli team," said Aimee Watters, VP Marketing, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "His remarkable journey back to the top tiers of professional golf, fueled by dedication and resilience, makes him the perfect ambassador for Maxfli. We are excited to support Ben's continued success on the course."

Griffin joins the Maxfli roster alongside LPGA Champion, Lexi Thompson, whose partnership with Maxfli was announced January 2024.

The Maxfli Tour Series offers a redesigned core for faster ball speeds across all shots, increasing overall distance. The innovative mantle design produces low spin off the driver to maximize distance, while optimizing iron and wedge spin for superior stopping power and enhanced control. Priced at $39.99 per dozen, the Maxfli Tour Series is an ideal choice for golf enthusiasts seeking tour-level performance without the premium price tag.

Along with the Maxfli Tour X ball that Ben will be using during the 2024 season, the Tour Series includes the Maxfli Tour and Maxfli Tour S .

About Maxfli

For over 100 years, the Maxfli brand has had a prominent presence in golf's culture, designing and producing tour quality equipment that delivers performance to the golf enthusiast. Played by top professionals, Maxfli is widely recognized as a golf brand resonating with players who are passionate about technology, performance and improving their game. Additional information about Maxfli can be found on dicks.com and golfgalaxy.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

